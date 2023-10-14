 Listen To Jimi Hendrix Perform The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ - Noise11.com
Jimi Hendrix at the Hollywood Bowl 1967

Listen To Jimi Hendrix Perform The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’

by Paul Cashmere on October 14, 2023

in News

A recording of Jimi Hendrix performing The Beatles ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ at the Hollywood Bowl on 18 August, 1967 has just been officially released.

The Beatles released the ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album on 26 May, 1967. Hendrix first performed the song in London a week later on 4 June, 1967 in London with both Paul McCartney and George Harrison in the audience. He continued to perform the song across 1967 and 1968 37 times.

Hendrix released his debut album ‘Are You Experienced?’ just three works earlier on 12 May, 1967.

The first-time official release of the Hendrix/Beatles is from Jimi’s Hollywood Bowl Concert on 18 August. Hendrix played before headline act The Mamas and the Papas and after opening act Scott Mackenzie.

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 tracklist:
Side One
1. Introduction
2. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
3. Killing Floor
4. The Wind Cries Mary
5. Foxey Lady
6. Catfish Blues

Side Two
1. Fire
2. Like a Rolling Stone
3. Purple Haze
4. Wild Thing

Jimi Hendrix: Guitar, Lead Vocals
Mitch Mitchel: Drums
Noel Redding: Bass, Backing Vocals

Produced By Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer, & John McDermott for Experience Hendrix, L.L.C.

