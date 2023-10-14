Listen To Jimi Hendrix Perform The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ - Noise11.com

A recording of Jimi Hendrix performing The Beatles ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ at the Hollywood Bowl on 18 August, 1967 has just been officially released.

The Beatles released the ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album on 26 May, 1967. Hendrix first performed the song in London a week later on 4 June, 1967 in London with both Paul McCartney and George Harrison in the audience. He continued to perform the song across 1967 and 1968 37 times.

Hendrix released his debut album ‘Are You Experienced?’ just three works earlier on 12 May, 1967.

The first-time official release of the Hendrix/Beatles is from Jimi’s Hollywood Bowl Concert on 18 August. Hendrix played before headline act The Mamas and the Papas and after opening act Scott Mackenzie.

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 tracklist:

Side One

1. Introduction

2. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

3. Killing Floor

4. The Wind Cries Mary

5. Foxey Lady

6. Catfish Blues

Side Two

1. Fire

2. Like a Rolling Stone

3. Purple Haze

4. Wild Thing

Jimi Hendrix: Guitar, Lead Vocals

Mitch Mitchel: Drums

Noel Redding: Bass, Backing Vocals

Produced By Janie Hendrix, Eddie Kramer, & John McDermott for Experience Hendrix, L.L.C.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

