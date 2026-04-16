Live Nation Jury Verdict Finds Ticketmaster Monopoly In Major US Antitrust Trial - Noise11 Music News

The ruling against Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary follows a lengthy federal trial and could reshape the global concert business that Live Nation dominates.

by Paul Cashmere

A US federal jury has found that Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary Ticketmaster operated as an illegal monopoly in the concert ticketing market, a decision that could have sweeping implications for the live music business worldwide.

The verdict was delivered in a Manhattan federal court after a multi-week trial and four days of jury deliberations. Jurors concluded that Live Nation used its dominant position in promotion, venue operations and ticketing to suppress competition and overcharge fans. The case was brought by more than 30 US states and the District of Columbia following a broader antitrust lawsuit first filed by the US Department of Justice in 2024.

While the jury determined that Ticketmaster overcharged concertgoers by $1.72 per ticket at major venues in the plaintiff states, the full financial penalties have yet to be decided. US District Judge Arun Subramanian will now oversee a remedies phase that could include monetary damages, regulatory restrictions or structural changes to the company.

The ruling targets one of the most powerful companies in the global live entertainment industry. Live Nation owns, operates or controls booking at hundreds of venues worldwide while Ticketmaster remains the largest ticketing platform for concerts and major live events.

The case argued that the company’s scale allowed it to pressure venues and artists into exclusive arrangements that prevented rival ticketing services from competing. Prosecutors contended that this structure inflated ticket prices and limited choice for fans, venues and artists.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the verdict a landmark decision in the effort to curb monopolistic behaviour in the live entertainment sector.

“For far too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have taken advantage of fans and artists by raising prices for tickets and stifling competition,” she said following the verdict. “A jury found what we have long known to be true, that these practices cost consumers millions of dollars.”

Attorneys representing the states described the case as a major victory for concertgoers and independent venues.

Live Nation has consistently rejected claims that it operates a monopoly. Following the jury decision the company said the verdict does not represent the final outcome of the case.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter,” the company said in a statement.

“Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand.”

The company also indicated it plans to appeal any adverse rulings.

During the trial, Live Nation argued that ticket pricing and event operations ultimately depend on artists, sports teams and venue operators. Company lawyers maintained that its size reflects success in a competitive market rather than anticompetitive behaviour.

The lawsuit grew out of longstanding concerns about Ticketmaster’s influence in the live music industry. Ticketmaster was founded in 1976 and later merged with Live Nation in 2010, creating a vertically integrated entertainment company that handles promotion, venue operations and ticket sales.

Criticism of the ticketing giant has existed for decades. In the mid-1990s, the band Pearl Jam filed an antitrust complaint against Ticketmaster alleging the company used its market power to dominate ticket distribution. Federal regulators did not pursue that case at the time.

More recently, high-profile ticketing controversies have reignited scrutiny of the system. The collapse of Ticketmaster’s website during the 2022 presale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour drew widespread criticism from fans, artists and politicians, highlighting concerns about the company’s scale and infrastructure.

Evidence presented during the trial included testimony from Live Nation executives and internal communications discussing ticket pricing. One employee apologised in court for messages that described some prices as “outrageous” and made disparaging comments about customers.

The verdict also arrives shortly after a separate settlement between Live Nation and the US Department of Justice. That agreement required the company to divest up to 13 amphitheatres, cap some service fees and allow venues greater flexibility to use alternative ticketing services.

However, the settlement stopped short of forcing Live Nation to separate from Ticketmaster. Several states argued the proposed measures were insufficient and continued pursuing the case independently, leading to the jury trial that produced this week’s ruling.

Legal experts say the remedies phase will determine whether more aggressive action is taken against the company.

The court will now consider potential damages and structural remedies. Based on the jury’s findings, Ticketmaster’s $1.72 overcharge per ticket could translate into substantial financial penalties depending on the number of affected ticket sales.

Antitrust law in the United States also allows courts to triple damages in certain circumstances, meaning the final financial impact could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Beyond financial penalties, regulators and states may seek changes to how Live Nation operates, including restrictions on exclusive venue agreements or limitations on the company’s promotion and ticketing business.

The outcome could reshape the economics of touring and ticketing, an industry that has expanded rapidly in the post-pandemic concert boom. For artists, promoters and fans, the next stage of the case may determine whether the dominant structure of the modern live music business begins to shift.

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