Love Actually In Concert Brings Holiday Film Favourite to Australian Stages - Noise11 Music News

The 2003 Christmas film will be screened with a live symphony orchestra in four Australian cities this December, with performances featuring the score by Craig Armstrong alongside the film’s soundtrack.

by Paul Cashmere

Love Actually will return to Australian audiences this December in a new concert presentation, with live orchestras performing the film’s score in sync with screenings of Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas romantic comedy across Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The Australian tour of Love Actually In Concert will feature four performances beginning in Perth on 9 December before travelling to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Each screening will pair the complete film with a live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s original score while the soundtrack is integrated with the on-screen action. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 1pm through TEG Dainty.

More than two decades after its cinema release, Love Actually remains one of the most recognisable Christmas films of the modern era. The concert format reflects the growing popularity of live film-with-orchestra productions, allowing audiences to experience both the original soundtrack and Armstrong’s orchestral compositions performed in real time while the film plays on a large screen.

In Perth, the performance will feature the Perth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Craig Dalton. Melbourne’s presentation will be performed by the Australian Stage and Screen Orchestra under the direction of Sarah-Grace Williams, who will also conduct performances in Brisbane and Sydney with The Metropolitan Orchestra.

Williams said performing the score live offers audiences a different way to experience the film.

“LOVE ACTUALLY has become a cherished Christmas tradition for audiences around the world and performing its beautiful score live with a full symphony orchestra creates a truly unforgettable cinematic experience,” she said.

“Craig Armstrong’s music brings extraordinary warmth, humour and emotion to every scene, and hearing it performed live allows audiences to experience the film in an entirely new way.

“Whether it’s your first viewing or your fiftieth, there is something truly magical about sharing this story together in a concert hall. It’s the perfect way to begin the festive season.”

Alongside Armstrong’s orchestral score, the presentation incorporates many of the songs closely associated with the film, including Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Love Is All Around, the song reworked within the film as Billy Mack’s Christmas novelty single.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually follows ten interconnected stories unfolding during the weeks leading up to Christmas. Its ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Rowan Atkinson and Martin Freeman.

Released in November 2003, the film became a major international box office success, earning more than US$250 million worldwide against a production budget of about US$40 million. While critical opinion was divided at the time of release, it has developed into a seasonal favourite for many audiences and continues to generate discussion each Christmas over its interconnected stories and memorable performances.

The film also helped further establish Scottish composer Craig Armstrong as one of contemporary cinema’s leading composers. Armstrong’s career spans scores for films including Moulin Rouge!, Elizabeth: The Golden Age and Me Before You, and his work on Love Actually remains among his best-known compositions.

Film concert presentations have become an established part of the international live entertainment industry over the past decade, giving orchestras the opportunity to perform complete scores while audiences experience classic films in a concert hall environment. Productions based on titles including Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and Home Alone have attracted audiences worldwide, with Love Actually In Concert continuing that format for one of the most enduring Christmas films of the 21st century.

The Australian performances are scheduled less than three weeks before Christmas, positioning the production as a seasonal event for audiences revisiting the film or experiencing it with a live orchestra for the first time.

Tour Dates

Wednesday December 9, Perth, Riverside Theatre

Friday December 11, Melbourne, Plenary, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Monday December 14, Brisbane, Great Hall, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday December 17, Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre, ICC Sydney

Ticket Details

Tickets on sale Friday August at 1pm via www.tegdainty.com

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