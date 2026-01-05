Maesic Turns Global Attention To ‘Life Is Simple (Move Your Body)' As A Modern Dance Anthem - Noise11.com

London-born, Paris-based producer and DJ Maesic has quietly become one of the most talked-about new names in global dance music, and his breakthrough track Life Is Simple (Move Your Body) is now firmly established as a defining house record of the moment. With Australia deep in summer and festival season in full flow, the track has arrived as an effortless fit for beachside playlists, outdoor stages and the wider feel-good energy that traditionally defines the start of a new year.

Released via Helix Records, Life Is Simple (Move Your Body) builds on the foundations of classic house while reimagining its spirit through a modern Afro house lens. The result is a record that is as functional on club systems as it is accessible to casual listeners. Its central theme, stripping things back and reconnecting with movement, has resonated far beyond dance floors, finding traction across wellness culture, lifestyle content and New Year reset playlists.

The numbers underline the impact. The track has amassed more than 65 million streams globally, driven by over 125 million views across TikTok and Instagram. It has appeared on Spotify’s Global and US Viral 50 charts, became the most Shazammed house track worldwide in September, and finished 2025 as the No. 1 Afro House release on Beatport. That sustained momentum has positioned Maesic not just as a breakout act, but as a producer with genuine staying power.

For Maesic, the success of Life Is Simple (Move Your Body) is the culmination of a journey that began unusually early. Born in London and raised in France, he started experimenting with remixes at the age of 12, uploading early work to SoundCloud and YouTube while absorbing the broad spectrum of European club culture around him. By 18, his talent had attracted the attention of Universal Music France, leading to the release of his early single There In The Morning. That track entered Spotify France’s Top 200, remained on viral charts for two months, and generated more than 16 million radio impressions, marking him as a young artist to watch.

Since then, Maesic has built a catalogue that reflects his diverse musical influences. His sound draws from tech house, melodic techno, Afro house and Latin rhythms, shaped by years spent immersed in European underground scenes. Releases have appeared on labels including Night Service Only, Astralwerks, Ultra, Nervous Records, Higher Ground and Confession, steadily expanding his profile across club territories.

Industry recognition has followed. In 2025, Maesic was named Billboard’s Dance Rookie of the Month and included in 1001Tracklists’ “Future of Dance” Top 101 Producers list. Earlier acclaim came from DJ Mag France, which recognised him as Best New Talent in 2019. Along the way, he has collaborated, worked or performed with an array of high-profile artists including Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, Jung Kook, Bob Sinclar, Blond:ish, ANYMA, Carlita and Diplo, who has emerged as a frequent creative partner.

Live performance has been central to Maesic’s rise. He has played some of Europe’s most storied venues, opened for Jamiroquai at the Nîmes Arena, and delivered high-impact sets at events such as Gravity Festival and Paris’s Salle Wagram. His DJ sets are designed to be immersive rather than purely technical, prioritising emotional flow and connection with the audience, an approach that has helped him build a loyal following.

Away from the decks, Maesic has also positioned himself as an advocate for collaboration and creative exchange. He regularly mentors emerging producers and has spoken about the importance of maintaining humanity and openness in an industry often driven by algorithms and trends. That ethos is reflected in the simplicity at the heart of his biggest record, a reminder that dance music’s core purpose remains communal release.

Still only in his early 20s, Maesic is now operating on a truly global scale. He is signed to WME for representation across all areas, managed by Tronjour Management, and aligned with Helix Records alongside Diplo’s Bison Publishing. With Life Is Simple (Move Your Body) continuing to rack up streams and cultural relevance, Maesic’s trajectory suggests that this chapter is only the beginning.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)