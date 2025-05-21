Mariah Carey To Headline Fridayz In Australia - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey will return to Australia to headline an all-star line-up for Fridayz.
Mariah last performed a one-off show in Australia in 2015 at Crown Palladium when she was dating Crown owner James Packer. She last toured Australia a year earlier in 2024 when the tour included outdoor shows for A Day On The Green.
Last week, Mariah Carey performed in China.
Mariah Carey setlist 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China
Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I
Mariah Carey Intro
Vision of Love
Emotions
Make It Happen
Dreamlover
Dreamlover (Reprise)
Dreamlover
Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I
Hero
Without You
Without You (Reprise)
Fantasy
Always Be My Baby
Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow
Looking In
Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All
Honey / Heartbreaker
Glitter / Charmbracelet
Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy
Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²
I Wish You Knew
It’s Like That
Say Somethin’
Your Girl
Touch My Body
Shake It Off
So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)
Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II
Obsessed
I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)
Circles
Don’t Forget About Us
We Belong Together
Encore:
Fly Like a Bird
Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)
The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.
Friday 17 October
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane
Saturday 18 October
ENGIE Stadium | Sydney
Friday 24 October
Langley Park | Perth
Saturday 25 October
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne
