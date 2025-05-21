Mariah Carey To Headline Fridayz In Australia - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey will return to Australia to headline an all-star line-up for Fridayz.

Mariah last performed a one-off show in Australia in 2015 at Crown Palladium when she was dating Crown owner James Packer. She last toured Australia a year earlier in 2024 when the tour included outdoor shows for A Day On The Green.

Last week, Mariah Carey performed in China.

Mariah Carey setlist 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China

Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I

Mariah Carey Intro

Vision of Love

Emotions

Make It Happen

Dreamlover

Dreamlover (Reprise)

Dreamlover

Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I

Hero

Without You

Without You (Reprise)

Fantasy

Always Be My Baby

Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow

Looking In

Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All

Honey / Heartbreaker

Glitter / Charmbracelet

Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy

Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²

I Wish You Knew

It’s Like That

Say Somethin’

Your Girl

Touch My Body

Shake It Off

So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)

Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II

Obsessed

I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)

Circles

Don’t Forget About Us

We Belong Together

Encore:

Fly Like a Bird

Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)

The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

Friday 17 October

Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

Saturday 18 October

ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

Friday 24 October

Langley Park | Perth

Saturday 25 October

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

