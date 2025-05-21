 Mariah Carey To Headline Fridayz In Australia - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey (photo supplied by Frontier Touring)

Mariah Carey To Headline Fridayz In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2025

in News

Mariah Carey will return to Australia to headline an all-star line-up for Fridayz.

Mariah last performed a one-off show in Australia in 2015 at Crown Palladium when she was dating Crown owner James Packer. She last toured Australia a year earlier in 2024 when the tour included outdoor shows for A Day On The Green.

Last week, Mariah Carey performed in China.

Mariah Carey setlist 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China

Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I
Mariah Carey Intro
Vision of Love
Emotions
Make It Happen
Dreamlover
Dreamlover (Reprise)
Dreamlover

Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I
Hero
Without You
Without You (Reprise)
Fantasy
Always Be My Baby

Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow
Looking In
Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All
Honey / Heartbreaker
Glitter / Charmbracelet
Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy

Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²
I Wish You Knew
It’s Like That
Say Somethin’
Your Girl
Touch My Body
Shake It Off
So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)

Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II
Obsessed
I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)
Circles
Don’t Forget About Us
We Belong Together

Encore:
Fly Like a Bird
Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)

The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

Friday 17 October
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

Saturday 18 October
ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

Friday 24 October
Langley Park | Perth

Saturday 25 October
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

