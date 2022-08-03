 Mark Hoppus Responds To Tom DeLonge Blink-182 Comments - Noise11.com
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus Responds To Tom DeLonge Blink-182 Comments

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2022

in News

Mark Hoppus has addressed speculation suggesting Tom DeLonge is rejoining Blink-182.

Hoppus celebrated the band’s 30th anniversary on Discord on Monday and was asked by fans about rumours indicating that DeLonge was making a comeback after leaving the trio in 2015.

“There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is 30 years of blink-182!” he responded.

Hoppus later added, “If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.'”

DeLonge sparked the speculation over the weekend by sharing a throwback photo of him with Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. He also updated his Instagram bio to acknowledge Blink-182.

After DeLonge left the group, he was replaced by Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba and the new line-up released two albums and toured extensively.

However, Skiba admitted to a fan last month that he wasn’t sure if he was still part of the band.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he replied to a fan’s Instagram comment. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

music-news.com

