 Mark Rivera Publishes His Book ‘Sideman: In Pursuit of the Next Gig' - Noise11.com
Mark Rivera Sideman

Mark Rivera Publishes His Book ‘Sideman: In Pursuit of the Next Gig’

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2023

in News

Mark Rivera is the name behind the names. For decades he has been Ringo’s Starr and the All Starr Band’s music director as well as Billy Joel’s saxophone player.

Mark has published his story documenting 40 years in the music business working alongside some of the biggest names in the world.

According to his publisher:

While most successful sidemen are lucky to spend a decade in the music business, multi-instrumentalist Mark Rivera is working on his fifth.

Best known as Billy Joel’s saxophonist as well as Musical Director for Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, Rivera has shared the stage with some of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s greatest performers, including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Tony Bennett, Sheila E., Joe Walsh, Hall & Oates, and Peter Gabriel.

How does he do it while avoiding the typical pitfalls—falling out of favor with the band, burnout, depression?

A devoted father and husband for nearly forty years, Rivera’s recollections in Sideman demonstrate that while he struggled to balance the two worlds—a rock ‘n’ roller circling the globe and a regular guy worried about putting food on the table—his body’s compulsion to always be playing music kept him in constant pursuit of “the next gig.”

The sideman is put to the test as he recounts his past from the confines of a global pandemic, and the man accustomed to “keeping up with the music” is forced to put down his instruments and reflect.

Full of optimism, humor, and candor, Rivera turns the spotlight on the sideman’s life, revealing not only what it takes to climb the industry ladder (and stay there), but something more surprising: a bit of ourselves rocking out amongst all those superstars.

Sideman: In Pursuit of the Next Gig is available now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rocky Horror Show
Rocky Horror Show To Be Screened Into Australian Cinemas

A Sydney performance of The Rocky Horror Shows, starring Jason Donovan, will be screened in cinemas across Australia to mark the 50th anniversary of the production.

10 hours ago
Andy White and Tim Finn
Andy White and Tim Finn Premiere ‘The Happiness Index’

Songwriters Andy White and Tim Finn have reunited to created a tongue-in-cheek musical commentary of the United Nations World Happiness Report with the song ‘The Happiness Report’.

10 hours ago
Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Noise11, Photo
Supergroup ARC To Perform Pink Floyd ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

ARC, the Australian supergroup featuring Kram of Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Davey Lane of You Am I and Mark Wilson of Jet, will perform the entire Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ around Australia from June.

11 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney Set To Announce Rockabilly Project ‘Barnestorming’

Jimmy Barnes will use the RockWiz podium to announce his new project Barnestorming this week.

15 hours ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash To Release First Album In Seven Years

Graham Nash has announced his first solo album in seven years.

20 hours ago
Dhani Harrison
Almost Entire George Harrison Catalogue Comes Together For The First Time At BMG

Most of the George Harrison catalogue has come together for the very first time at BMG. Almost everything from George’s solo debut ‘Wonderwall’ in 1968 through to his posthumous final album ‘Brainwashed’ in 2002 will be available through BMG.

1 day ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings To Release His First Album After His Stroke ‘100 Hundred Years From Now’

In March 2020, a year of the release of his ‘Prisoner of Love’ album, singer/ songwriter/author, Stephen Cummings had a stroke. Stephen has put that behind him and will release a new album ‘100 Hundred Years From Now’ and will preview the album live.

1 day ago