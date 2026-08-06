MaRLo Celebrates 10 Years Of Altitude With Biggest Melbourne Event Yet - Noise11 Music News

MaRLo will mark the 10th anniversary of his Altitude festival brand with its largest Australian event to date, featuring a 15,000-capacity production at Flemington Racecourse and a world exclusive back-to-back performance with Will Sparks.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian DJ and producer MaRLo will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Altitude festival brand on 5 September 2026 with its biggest Melbourne edition to date, transforming Flemington Racecourse into a 15,000-capacity indoor festival site. The milestone event will feature multiple performances from MaRLo under his various musical identities, alongside a one-off back-to-back set with fellow Australian electronic artist Will Sparks.

Altitude began in 2016 as an event designed to showcase the breadth of MaRLo’s music beyond the traditional festival format. Over the past decade it has grown into a standalone concert brand, becoming a regular fixture for fans of trance and harder electronic music while expanding beyond Australia through international festival partnerships.

The Melbourne anniversary event reflects that growth. Organisers have confirmed large-scale production inside a stadium tent at Flemington Racecourse, with MaRLo performing as himself as well as through his TECH ENERGY and V3NOM aliases. The show will also include what organisers describe as a world exclusive back-to-back performance between MaRLo and Melbourne Bounce pioneer Will Sparks.

Reflecting on the anniversary, MaRLo said the concept began with a simple ambition to present every aspect of his music in a single event.

“In 2016 I had an idea to build an event where I could showcase the full spectrum of my sound and ALTITUDE was born. Every year, the ALTITUDE family grew stronger. Together, we broke records and tore down barriers. No one believed we could do it… But here we are. 10 years and it feels like it’s just the beginning. 10 years of music, 10 years of memories, 10 years of ALTITUDE (us).”

MaRLo has spent more than a decade performing at major electronic music festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, Creamfields, Transmission and A State Of Trance. Alongside his international touring schedule, Altitude has become a significant extension of his career, evolving from an Australian event into a global brand.

Recent international expansion has included hosting the Altitude Stage at Indonesia’s Djakarta Warehouse Project in 2024 before making its Creamfields debut in Thailand during 2025. The concept has also provided the platform for MaRLo’s TECH ENERGY project, which incorporates techno, drum and bass, hardstyle and other electronic genres into a single performance. His harder-edged V3NOM alias has similarly expanded his musical catalogue through releases on Timmy Trumpet’s SINPHONY label and Dutch Master Works.

The Melbourne anniversary lineup also features Scottish DJ Will Atkinson, whose sets draw from trance, hard house, techno and hard dance, alongside vocalist and songwriter Mila Josef. Josef first entered the trance scene through her collaboration with MaRLo and Feenixpawl on “Lighter Than Air”, which later received A State Of Trance Tune Of The Year honours for 2019 and achieved platinum certification. She has since collaborated with artists including Armin van Buuren, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Alan Walker and Afrojack.

Will Sparks also joins the celebration after establishing himself as one of Australia’s most recognisable electronic music exports. Since emerging in 2012, Sparks has helped popularise the Melbourne Bounce sound internationally while performing at festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival and Parookaville.

The 10-year anniversary edition of Altitude represents the biggest Australian presentation of the brand so far and continues MaRLo’s long-term strategy of developing the event alongside his international performance career.

Tour Date

Saturday 5 September 2026, Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

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