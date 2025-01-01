Marvin Gaye III Sued for Assault and Battery - Noise11.com

Marvin Gaye III, the eldest son of legendary singer Marvin Gaye, is being accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment and more in a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the accuser, referred to as Jane Doe, claims she was called to Gaye’s home in January 2023 to mediate an argument between him and his then-wife Wendy.

She states that her intention was to assist in “diffusing the situation”, but events “escalated into a series of violent and threatening acts” perpetrated by Gaye including physical assault, verbal threats of death and the retrieval of a firearm.

In court documents, the accuser claims that Gaye physically attacked her, pointed a gun at her and Wendy, and threatened to kill them.

Gaye is further accused of orchestrating “acts of intimidation”, including tampering with her vehicle by cutting the brakes, and arranging for his associates to surveil her home.

As a direct result of Gaye’s alleged conduct, the woman claims in court paperwork that she has suffered severe emotional distress including anxiety, depression, panic attacks, insomnia and weight loss. She is asking the court for an undisclosed amount of damages.

Gaye told Us: “No way did that happen. It’s all bullshit. I wouldn’t do that. These are false claims.”

