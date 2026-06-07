Mastodon Release Your Ghost Again Following Brent Hinds Loss - Noise11 Music News

Mastodon have released the new single ‘Your Ghost Again’, a song shaped by grief and reflection following the death of former guitarist Brent Hinds and the passing of drummer Brann Dailor’s mother.

by Paul Cashmere

Mastodon have unveiled ‘Your Ghost Again’, their first major release since the death of former guitarist Brent Hinds in August 2025, with the song emerging as a deeply personal reflection on loss, memory and the challenge of moving forward after profound change. Released through Loma Vista Recordings, the track arrives while the Atlanta metal veterans continue a European touring run and prepare for a new North American headline tour later this year.

The release marks an important moment for the Grammy Award-winning band as they enter a new chapter following one of the most turbulent periods in their history. Hinds, a founding member and one of Mastodon’s defining creative voices, died in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta less than a year after departing the group. At the same time, drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor was dealing with the death of his mother, creating an emotional backdrop that directly informed the writing and recording of the new song.

Musically, ‘Your Ghost Again’ retains many of the characteristics that have defined Mastodon across more than two decades. Bassist Troy Sanders and Dailor share vocal duties while guitarist Bill Kelliher is joined by new guitarist Nick Johnston. Keyboard contributions from João Nogueira add atmosphere to a track that balances heavy, expansive arrangements with moments of introspection.

The song was produced by Patrik Berger and Kurt Ballou and mixed by Andrew Scheps. It also serves as an early indication of the direction of Mastodon’s forthcoming studio album, which the band is currently completing.

Speaking about the song’s inspiration, Dailor explained that the lyrics grew directly from the experience of repeatedly feeling the presence of people who are no longer there.

“For me, ‘Your Ghost Again’ is about when you lose somebody that’s close to you that you existed with for most of your life, or your whole life,” Dailor said.

“It’s those moments when you’re in those familiar places that you’ve always been with that person, and then, after they’re gone, you see them out of the corner of your eye, and it makes you sad because they’re not there.”

Dailor revealed that memories of Hinds frequently surfaced during the recording sessions.

“When we were in the studio recording, I kept seeing Brent. I’d see him on my right holding the guitar because that’s where he’d usually be. It’s the same with my mom, I keep seeing her. And you get a little jolt of excitement because you think you’re actually seeing them, but then you remember they’re not here and it takes you down a notch.”

The significance of the release extends beyond a single song. Mastodon’s history is closely tied to Hinds, who co-founded the band alongside Sanders, Dailor and Kelliher in 2000. His guitar work and vocal contributions helped shape landmark albums including Leviathan, Blood Mountain, Crack The Skye and Emperor Of Sand. Over the years, the group evolved from underground metal favourites into one of the most respected bands in contemporary heavy music, collecting critical acclaim and a Grammy Award for ‘Sultan’s Curse’.

Hinds departed Mastodon in March 2025. The split was initially described as a mutual decision, although Hinds later publicly disputed that characterisation. His death in August 2025 prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the music community, including messages from musicians such as Zakk Wylde, Scott Ian, Alex Skolnick, Shirley Manson and Matt Heafy.

In the days following his death, Mastodon released a statement describing Hinds as a creative force whose contributions helped define the band’s legacy. During the group’s first performance after his passing, Dailor told fans that despite the challenges of a 25-year relationship, the members remained “brothers to the end”.

The arrival of ‘Your Ghost Again’ therefore carries both artistic and emotional weight. Rather than avoiding the circumstances surrounding the past year, the band have incorporated those experiences directly into the music. The result is a song that addresses grief without sentimentality, focusing instead on the lingering presence of memories and the complex emotions that accompany loss.

Mastodon will continue touring throughout 2026 while preparing the release of their next full-length album. The new record will be the first created without Hinds as a member and will likely represent one of the most closely watched releases of the band’s career.

The Poisonous Weapons Tour

September 16, Orlando, Addition Financial Arena

September 17, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy

September 19, Nashville, The Pinnacle

September 20, Louisville, Louder Than Life Festival

September 21, Cleveland, Agora Theatre

September 23, Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

September 24, Pittsburgh, Stage AE

September 26, Worcester, New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

September 27, Philadelphia, The Met

September 28, New York, The Rooftop At Pier 17

September 30, Toronto, Great Canadian Casino Resort

October 1, Laval, Place Bell

October 3, Wallingford, Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 4, Washington, The Anthem

October 5, Richmond, Allianz Amphitheater

October 7, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater

October 8, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 10, Minneapolis, The Armory

October 11, Omaha, Steelhouse Omaha

October 13, Denver, Mission Ballroom

October 15, Salt Lake City, The Union

October 17, Spokane, Spokane Pavilion

October 18, Seattle, Paramount Theatre

October 19, Portland, Theater Of The Clouds

October 21, Oakland, Fox Theater

October 22, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

October 24, Dallas, Sick New World Dallas

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