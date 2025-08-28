Jordan Davis, Old Dominion and Riley Green to Headline CMC Rocks QLD 2026 - Noise11.com

Australia’s biggest international country music festival, CMC Rocks QLD, will return to Willowbank in 2026 with a heavyweight lineup led by Jordan Davis, Old Dominion and Riley Green. The festival runs from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 March 2026, bringing together a mix of Nashville hitmakers, international newcomers and Australian favourites for three days of country music, mateship and memories.

On hosting duties will be Storme Warren, Mike Carr and D.J. Grizzly Adams, keeping crowds entertained between sets across the massive Willowbank site.

CMC ROCKS QLD 2026 LINEUP

HEADLINERS

Jordan Davis

Old Dominion

Riley Green

INTERNATIONAL ACTS

Carly Pearce

Tucker Wetmore

Dasha

Gavin Adcock

Tyler Braden

Hudson Westbrook

Josh Ross

Waylon Wyatt

Bayker Blankenship

Braxton Keith

Vincent Mason

Willow Avalon

Alexandra Kay

The Castellows

Jake Worthington

Elizabeth Nichols

Zach John King

AUSTRALIAN ACTS

James Johnston

Casey Barnes

Wade Forster

Sara Berki

The Wet Whistles

Hayley Jensen

Robbie Mortimer

Bella Mackenzie

Tyla Rodrigues

Mackenzie May

Mack Geiger

Briana Dinsdale

Jade Gibson

Dee Jaye Bux

Rattlesnake Johnny

Country Night

STAGE HOSTS

Storme Warren

Mike Carr

D.J. Grizzly Adams

Since 2008, CMC Rocks QLD has grown into the biggest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. In 2026, the festival will celebrate its 19th year, continuing its legacy as a launchpad for country’s biggest names. Over the years, CMC has given Australian audiences their first taste of international acts who went on to stadium superstardom – Taylor Swift’s 2009 appearance and Luke Combs’ 2018 debut stand as legendary milestones.

The 2025 edition drew over 26,000 fans and injected more than $15 million into Queensland’s economy, with nearly half the audience travelling from interstate and 67% of fans being repeat attendees – some with more than a decade of CMC weekends under their belt.

Jordan Davis has quickly risen to become one of country’s leading men. Breaking through in 2018, he was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist and iHeartRadio’s Best New Country Artist. His platinum-selling album Bluebird Days produced hits like CMA Song of the Year Buy Dirt (featuring Luke Bryan) and Next Thing You Know. In 2025, Davis released his third album Learn the Hard Way, a 17-track set featuring the global #1 I Ain’t Sayin’. Fresh from supporting Luke Combs on his sold-out 2025 Australian tour, Davis returns to headline his own shows and command the CMC Rocks stage.

Old Dominion return to Willowbank for the first time since 2018. The Nashville five-piece are country’s most decorated group, winning 8 ACM Group of the Year awards and 7 CMA Group of the Year titles, making them the most-awarded in country music history. Known for their arena-filling anthems, nine No. 1 hits and more than six billion streams, Old Dominion will perform songs from their back catalogue as well as their brand-new sixth album, Barbara, released this month.

Riley Green has built a reputation as one of country’s most authentic storytellers. Since his 2018 debut, he has delivered hits like There Was This Girl and the Thomas Rhett collaboration Half of Me. His third studio album Don’t Mind If I Do included the Billboard Country Airplay #1 Worst Way, and he followed it with a deluxe edition in 2025 featuring the fan favourite Make It Rain. Green previously headlined Australia’s Ridin’ Hearts Festival in 2024 and returns with his biggest international tour to date.

As always, CMC Rocks shines a light on the next wave of country stars. This year’s lineup includes local rising names Wade Forster, Sara Berki, Tyla Rodrigues, Hayley Jensen and Bella Mackenzie, alongside international newcomers Bayker Blankenship, Vincent Mason and Willow Avalon. These fresh voices join an already stacked bill, ensuring fans discover future headliners while celebrating today’s stars.

CMC Rocks is about more than just the main stage. Highlights for 2026 include the Songwriters Show, where artists perform acoustic “in the round” sessions, sharing the stories behind their songs. Campers will again have exclusive access to the Amazon Music After Party, while Nifty’s Sports Bar returns with drinks, bingo, trivia and live sports. The YETI Station VIP Bar, Big Time Charlie’s Bootscooter contest, The Boatshed Restaurant, market stalls and Ariat & Outback Traders fashion outlets round out the festival experience.

For families, Lil’ Buckaroos Time offers music, face painting and kids’ entertainment, while the Back Forty stage provides a platform for grassroots and emerging talent.

Michael Chugg, Chairman of Chugg Entertainment, praised the dedication of the CMC fanbase, “Nearly half the crowd flies in from interstate and so many have been coming for over a decade. That kind of loyalty is rare in live music and it’s why we work so hard to deliver these world-class lineups.”

Festival Director Jeremy Dylan added, “Old Dominion’s return has been one of the most requested acts from fans since 2018, and this lineup delivers both superstar power and fresh discovery. After the energy of 2025, we’re ready to take it even further in 2026.”

HISTORY SNAPSHOT – CMC ROCKS HEADLINERS THROUGH THE YEARS

2009 – Taylor Swift (long before global superstardom)

2010 – Alan Jackson

2011 – Tim McGraw

2012 – Faith Hill & Tim McGraw (special event)

2015 – Lady Antebellum, Big & Rich, Kip Moore

2016 – Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett

2018 – Luke Combs (game-changing Australian debut)

2019 – Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs

2020 – Miranda Lambert, Kip Moore, Morgan Evans

2022 – Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Morgan Evans

2023 – Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore

2024 – Lainey Wilson, Morgan Evans, Hardy

2025 – Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band

From Taylor Swift’s first steps onto the Australian stage to Luke Combs’ explosive 2018 arrival, CMC Rocks has consistently brought country’s biggest names to local fans first — and 2026 is set to continue that tradition.

FAST FACTS: CMC ROCKS QLD 2026

Location: Willowbank Raceway, Ipswich QLD

Dates: Friday 20 – Sunday 22 March 2026

Tickets On Sale: 10am AEST, Thursday 4 September 2025 via axs.com.au

Capacity: Over 26,000 fans

Headliners: Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Riley Green

Stats:

67% of fans are repeat attendees

Over $15 million injected into QLD economy in 2025

Approx. $10 million annual boost to Ipswich economy

19 years running (est. 2008)

