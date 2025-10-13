Ben Folds Adds Lindsey Kraft To 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Ben Folds, one of the world’s most distinctive singer-songwriters and live performers, will return to Australia in February and March 2026 for an eight-date national tour, Ben Folds & A Piano. Joining him for the run will be American artist Lindsey Kraft, an actress, singer and composer best known for her roles in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and HBO’s Getting On.

The tour will see Folds perform intimate, career-spanning shows, blending music, humour and storytelling in his signature solo piano format. Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Melbourne and Bendigo shows have already sold out, while final tickets remain available for Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Kraft says the tour marks a meaningful return to Australia. “I never would have thought that after a stint studying abroad at UNSW for a semester in 2001, that I’d be back as a singer-songwriter sharing my songs with beautiful Australia. I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity. Ben Folds’ fans are the best fans in the world!”

Folds first captured global attention in the 1990s as frontman of Ben Folds Five, whose blend of piano-driven alternative rock produced classics such as Brick, Army, Philosophy, and Song For The Dumped. Their debut self-titled album in 1995 became a cult favourite, while Whatever and Ever Amen (1997) solidified their reputation with hits that combined biting humour and poignant storytelling.

After the band’s split, Folds embarked on a solo career marked by the critically acclaimed Rockin’ The Suburbs (2001), which spawned fan favourites The Luckiest and Still Fighting It. His later work has seen him collaborate with symphony orchestras around the world, record with artists such as Regina Spektor and William Shatner, and even release a holiday album.

Beyond his music, Folds is a respected photographer and advocate for music education, serving as the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. His 2019 memoir A Dream About Lightning Bugs offered a candid look into his creative journey.

Lindsey Kraft brings a different kind of artistry to the stage. Known to television audiences for her comedic and dramatic roles, Kraft has more recently channelled her storytelling into music. Her one-woman musical chronicles the experience of learning piano at 40 to give voice to songs she says “needed to get out.”

After two years performing across the US, Kraft has become a fan favourite for her witty and emotionally charged live sets. The Houston Press described her performance as “a highly entertaining, one-woman mini-musical,” while DC Music Review called her “transfixing, witty, and sincerely funny and sad.”

Her inspirations span from Carly Simon and Carole King to Randy Newman and Billy Joel – artists whose influence resonates in her lyrical honesty and melodic style.

Fans can expect a blend of Folds’ classic hits, deep cuts, and new material, performed with the intimacy and improvisational flair that have made his solo shows legendary. His blend of storytelling and musicianship often transforms each night into a unique experience.

Ben Folds & A Piano – Australian Tour 2026

With Special Guest Lindsey Kraft

via frontiertouring.com/benfolds

Tour Dates:

Wed 18 Feb – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (18+)

Fri 20 Feb – State Theatre, Sydney NSW (SOLD OUT)

Sat 21 Feb – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW (SOLD OUT)

Sun 22 Feb – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT (SOLD OUT)

Tue 24 Feb – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA (Low Tix)

Thu 26 Feb – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC (SOLD OUT)

Fri 27 Feb – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC (SOLD OUT)

Sun 1 Mar – Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)