Elton John Adds More Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle Shows - Noise11.com

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has had more shows added.

Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle has extra shows.

ELTON JOHN

​AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

​JANUARY 2023

Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for details.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Monday 1 August (times staggered, see below)

Sunday 08 January 2023 ​ JUST ANNOUNCED!

​McDonald Jones Stadium

​Newcastle, NSW

Tuesday 10 January 2023

​McDonald Jones Stadium

​Newcastle, NSW

Friday 13 January 2023

​AAMI Park

​Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 14 January 2023 ​ JUST ANNOUNCED!

​AAMI Park

​Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 17 January 2023 ​ JUST ANNOUNCED!

​Allianz Stadium

​Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 18 January 2023

​Allianz Stadium

​Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 January

​Suncorp Stadium

​Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 24 January

​Orangetheory Stadium

​Christchurch, NZ

Friday 27 January 2023

​Mt Smart Stadium

​Auckland, NZ

Saturday 28 January 2023

​Mt Smart Stadium

​Auckland, NZ

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier and Chugg websites.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

