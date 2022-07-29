 Elton John Adds More Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle Shows - Noise11.com
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Adds More Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2022

in News

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has had more shows added.

Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle has extra shows.

ELTON JOHN
​AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
​JANUARY 2023

Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for details.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
​Begins: Monday 1 August (times staggered, see below)

Sunday 08 January 2023 ​ JUST ANNOUNCED!
​McDonald Jones Stadium
​Newcastle, NSW

Tuesday 10 January 2023
​McDonald Jones Stadium
​Newcastle, NSW

Friday 13 January 2023
​AAMI Park
​Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 14 January 2023 ​ JUST ANNOUNCED!
​AAMI Park
​Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 17 January 2023 ​ JUST ANNOUNCED!
​Allianz Stadium
​Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 18 January 2023
​Allianz Stadium
​Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 January
​Suncorp Stadium
​Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 24 January
​Orangetheory Stadium
​Christchurch, NZ

Friday 27 January 2023
​Mt Smart Stadium
​Auckland, NZ

Saturday 28 January 2023
​Mt Smart Stadium
​Auckland, NZ

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier and Chugg websites.

