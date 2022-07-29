Elton John Adds More Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle Shows - Noise11.com

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has had more shows added.
Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle has extra shows.
ELTON JOHN
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JANUARY 2023
Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for details.
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 1 August (times staggered, see below)
Sunday 08 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!
McDonald Jones Stadium
Newcastle, NSW
Tuesday 10 January 2023
McDonald Jones Stadium
Newcastle, NSW
Friday 13 January 2023
AAMI Park
Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 14 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!
AAMI Park
Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 17 January 2023 JUST ANNOUNCED!
Allianz Stadium
Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 18 January 2023
Allianz Stadium
Sydney, NSW
Saturday 21 January
Suncorp Stadium
Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday 24 January
Orangetheory Stadium
Christchurch, NZ
Friday 27 January 2023
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, NZ
Saturday 28 January 2023
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, NZ
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier and Chugg websites.
