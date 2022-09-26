Melbourne Band Lipstereo To Represent Australia for Global Event Let Me Help for Children of the World From New York This Weekend - Noise11.com

Melbourne rock band Lipstereo have been chosen to represent Australia at the Let Me Help globally streamed event for Children of the World this weekend.

Lipstereo is the only Australian act on the Let Me Help for Children of the World international line-up to be streamed from New York with host Soho Johnny on Saturday 1 October, 2022 between 6pm and midnight (East Coast USA time) and Sunday 2 October from 9am to 3pm.

Sam Stranges from Lipstereo will join Noise11.com for the Let Me Help event streamed live from the USA, with a showcase of Melbourne’s iconic music locations AC/DC Lane, Amphlett Lane and the bandroom of the Corner Hotel in Richmond, where Jack White wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’ before a White Stripes gig.

The Noise11/Lipstereo segment will feature appearances from former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley as well as Wet Wet Wet founder Graeme Clark and new Wet Wet Wet singer and former Liberty X member Graeme Clark.

Lipstereo will also premiere to the world three new songs filmed at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studio.

Let Me Help for Children of the World will include appearance from Suzi Quatro, Melba Moore, Tony Orlando, Thelma Houston, John Lodge of the Moody Blues, Debbie Gibson, Jon Davison of Yes, Robert Kool of Kool & The Gang, Paul Anka, Ten Years After, Stephen Perkins of Janes Addiction and Leland Sklar.

The event is produced by MD25 Entertainment and can be seen on WOW TV and FENIX360. Sign up to watch the event through the online link https://letmehelp.swigit.com/app/childrenofworld.

