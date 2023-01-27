 Lipstereo Premiere New Music For 2023 ‘You Got The Things’ - Noise11.com
Lipstereo 2023

Lipstereo

Lipstereo Premiere New Music For 2023 ‘You Got The Things’

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2023

in News

Lipstereo have released ‘You Got The Things’, the song first performed for the ‘Let Me Help – Children Of The World’ charity event from New York in 2022.

‘You Got The Things’ was recorded live in the Scrap Museum at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios in Richmond.

Lipstereo formed in Melbourne in 2019 out of a mutual love for Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes and Weezer. In 2022, Lipstereo released their debut EP ‘Modern Mythology’, produced by Mark Opitz (AC/DC, Cold Chisel, INXS).

‘You Got The Things’ is the first new music from Lipstereo for 2023 with more to come soon.

