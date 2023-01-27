Lipstereo Premiere New Music For 2023 ‘You Got The Things’ - Noise11.com

Lipstereo have released ‘You Got The Things’, the song first performed for the ‘Let Me Help – Children Of The World’ charity event from New York in 2022.

‘You Got The Things’ was recorded live in the Scrap Museum at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios in Richmond.

Lipstereo formed in Melbourne in 2019 out of a mutual love for Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes and Weezer. In 2022, Lipstereo released their debut EP ‘Modern Mythology’, produced by Mark Opitz (AC/DC, Cold Chisel, INXS).

‘You Got The Things’ is the first new music from Lipstereo for 2023 with more to come soon.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

