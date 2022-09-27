Saturday’s Child Premiere ‘Cola’ Video Ahead Children of the World Benefit - Noise11.com

Saturday’s Child have premiered the music video for ‘Cola’ after releasing the song a few weeks back.

Saturday’s Child is the new project for Melbourne producers Victor Stranges and Frank Apicella. The pair came together in March 2021 via Mark Opitz’s Thirty Mill Studio in Melbourne. Mark had worked on early AC/DC, Divinyls, INXS and The Angels and had recently been in the studio with another Melbourne band Lipstereo.

Saturday Child’s ‘Cola’ has been serviced to over 16,000 radio stations worldwide and has picked up rotation in the USA, UK, Canada, Portugal, Norway, Belgium and Australia.

The vocal is from Melbourne R&B singer Ema Jay.

Victor and Frank will appear in the six-hour benefit Let Me Help’s Children of the World Sunday morning from 9am (Australia time), Saturday from 6pm (East Coast USA time).

The Let Me Help Children of the World benefit will originate out of New York . Hosted by Hosted by Sohojohnny (John Pasquale), this six-hour concert will feature performances by over 80 superstars, including; Abigayle Kompst, Alex Skolnick (Testament), Alien Eyes, Amber Adams, Ayden Skye, Arizona Lindsey, Bonfire, Bria Lee, Bronx Wanderers, Charlie Zelany, Cherie Valaray, Clint Holmes, Colosseum, Convergence, Daisy Joplin , David Osmond, Debbie Gibson, Drmagdn, Gemma Louise Doyle, Graeme Clark (Wet Wet Wet), Hema Sardesai, Janna Jamison, Jean Beauvoir, John Fusco, John Lodge (Moody Blues), KD da Kid, Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Kevin Simm (Wet Wet Wet), Kylie Marshall, Leland Sklar (Toto), Leon (Leon & The Peoples) , Linda Gambino, Lipstereo, Margarita Monet, Melba Moore, Mickey Burns, Migliora Amici, Nicole Marie VP, Osibisa, Reckless in Vegas, Renee Leavitt, Rick Eberle, Rob Eberle, Robert Kool (Kool and the Gang), Rocky Kramer, Scant Regard, Sophia Angelica, Stephen Devassy, Stephen Perkins (Janes Addiction), Susan Ruth, Suzi Quatro, Ten Years After, Thelma Houston, Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet), Tony Moore (Iron Maiden), Tony Orlando, Wicker Twins, Will Crewdson (Adam Ant), Will Nunziata, YNG Zuck, and more.

Saturday’s Child’s Frank and Victor will join the program from iconic Melbourne music landmarks AC/DC Lane and The Corner Hotel.

AC/DC Lane, named in 2004, is dedicated to the time AC/DC were based in Melbourne. The Corner Hotel is where Jack White wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’, U2 filmed their Window in the Skies video and Mick Jagger played his secret show in 1988.

