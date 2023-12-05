Melissa Etheridge, Samantha Fish and Eric Bibb To Perform for Blues on Broadbeach - Noise11.com

The mystery of the missing Melissa Etheridge Queensland date has been resolved. Melissa will be performing at Blues on Broadbeach.

“We have truly embraced some heavy hitting blues rock acts for the 2024 first lineup including some of the world’s best female blues guitarists,” said Festival Director Mark Duckworth.

In a statement Melissa Etheridge said, “I am thrilled to announce that I’m now joining the Blues on Broadbeach lineup, and sharing the stage with some amazing international, Australian and New Zealand artists. This is my only Queensland show, and I am excited to be playing this iconic blues festival. I’ll be bringing my full live show down under, for the first time in 5 years, and I’m looking forward to seeing all my Australian fans in 2024!”.

Also added to Blues on Broadbeach are Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton and Eric Bibb.

Festival Director Mark Duckworth said, “We had so much fun putting together this year’s lineup, and can’t wait to see Melissa Etheridge and Ana Popovic set the Blues on Broadbeach stage alight. Add in Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton performing their Death Wish Blues Tour and multi-Grammy Award winning bluesman Eric Bibb and we’ve got an unmissable weekend of live music, and that’s just the first four names on the poster!”

Also announced are Lloyd Spiegel, Ana Popovic, Hat Fitz & Cara, Shaun Kirk, Checkerboard Lounge, Sweet Felicia and the Honeytones, NZ-based muso Li’l Chuck the One Man Skiffle Machine, The Mezcaltones, Don Hopkins, C.J. Lee, Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers, The Band Ham, Rory Ellis & Christian Marsh, Slips and the F.W.’S, and Kerbside Collection.

Blues on Broadbeach is on 16-19 May on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

