Men Without Hats Reach On The Moon With Bold New Album, Grounded In Their Roots - Noise11.com

Canadian synth-pop icons Men Without Hats are heading into a new era with their upcoming album On The Moon, due for release on 14 November 2025. The new record captures the essence of the band’s signature 1980s sound while exploring fresh creative territory, balancing nostalgia with renewal.

The album features seven tracks recorded across two sessions in British Columbia. The first, produced with Grammy and Juno Award winner Brian Howes in Comox Valley, produced the sparkling singles I Love The ’80s and In Glorious Days. The second, recorded in Victoria with long-time collaborator Sho Murray, brought more introspective moments including If You Try, Run Away, Love Me Tomorrow and À Cause De Toi. A heartfelt version of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy completes the collection.

Speaking with Noise11, Ivan Doroschuk said the album reflects on distance and perspective, both emotionally and metaphorically. “We wrote it thinking about what it means to look back at the world from far away – where everything seems peaceful, even when it’s not,” he explained. “The moon has always been a metaphor for isolation and reflection, and that felt right for where we are now as a band.”

Doroschuk also spoke about the creative energy behind In Glorious Days. “It was my first experience with truly collaborative writing,” he said. “Working with Brian was effortless, the flow of the song came so naturally.”

Watch the Ivan Doroschuk interview here:

Men Without Hats first rose to fame in 1982 with The Safety Dance, a song that became an anthem for freedom and self-expression in the early days of MTV. “The origin story of Safety Dance was after having been kicked out of a few clubs for pogo dancing,” Ivan recalled. “I went home and wrote a song proclaiming that we could dance if we wanted to. It’s been safe to dance ever since.”

That combination of rebellion and rhythm defined the band’s early sound, carrying through to their 1987 hit Pop Goes The World, which expanded their reach far beyond the new wave underground. More than four decades later, Men Without Hats continue to evolve while staying true to the unique spirit that made them stand out in the first place.

Today, the group includes Ivan’s niece Sahara Sloan on keyboards and vocals – daughter of founding member Colin Doroschuk along with Sho Murray on guitar and Adrian White on drums. Ivan says the family connection gives the project an added layer of meaning. “Sahara literally grew up in the studio,” he said. “She used to travel with me in a pouch on my back when she was little. Now she’s part of the band, it’s come full circle.”

The current lineup has become a tight touring unit, playing across North America and Europe and, more recently, taking their show to Australia for the first time. “We’ve been around long enough to see the world change completely,” Ivan said. “But we’ve also realised that the human condition, love, joy, fear, dancing, never really changes.”

With On The Moon, Men Without Hats have managed to create something that feels both classic and contemporary – a reminder that the same band who once declared it was safe to dance can still find new ways to move people, four decades later.

MEN WITHOUT HATS 2025-2026 TOUR DATES

Oct 16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

Oct 17 – Miami, FL – Moss Centre

Oct 18 – Ft Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

Oct 19 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Nov 7 – Cancun, MX – Sands Resort

Nov 18 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons

Nov 19 – Waterloo, ON – Maxwell’s

Nov 20 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

Nov 21 – Oshawa, ON – Biltmore Theatre

Nov 22 – Brampton, ON – The Rose

Dec 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean’s Casino Resort

Dec 28 – Foxwoods, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Dec 29 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Dec 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Casablanca Resort

Jan 18, 2026 – Winnipeg, MB – Club Regent

Jan 20 – Calgary, AB – Bell Concert Hall

Jan 22 – Edmonton, AB – Pure Casino

Jan 24 – Coquitlam, BC – Great Canadian Casino

Feb 5 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Casino

Feb 6 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Feb 7 – Menlo Park, CA – Guild Theatre

Feb 27-Mar 6 – The 80s Cruise

