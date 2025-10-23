Dave Ball Of Soft Cell Dies At 66 After Completing Final Album ‘Danceteria' - Noise11.com

Dave Ball, the pioneering electronic musician and one half of legendary British synth-pop duo Soft Cell, has died in London at the age of 66. His death comes just days after completing Danceteria, the sixth and final Soft Cell studio album, due for release in early 2026.

Marc Almond, his longtime musical partner, paid tribute to his bandmate, calling him “a wonderfully brilliant musical genius.” In a statement, Almond said, “It is hard to write this, let alone process it, as Dave was in such a great place emotionally. He was focused and so happy with the new album that we literally completed only a few days ago. He will always be loved by Soft Cell fans who love his music and his memory will live on. Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Born David James Ball on 3 May 1959 in Chester, England, and raised in Blackpool, Ball’s fascination with electronic sound began in his teenage years after seeing Kraftwerk perform Autobahn on television. He studied art at Leeds Polytechnic, where in 1977 he met fellow student Marc Almond. The pair formed Soft Cell the following year, creating a sound that would define an era – a fusion of dark electronica, soulful pop, and provocative storytelling.

Soft Cell’s debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (1981) became a landmark release in British music. It spawned the global hit Tainted Love, a reimagined version of Gloria Jones’ 1960s Northern Soul track. Ball’s minimalist synth arrangements, paired with Almond’s theatrical vocals, struck a nerve with early 80s audiences. Tainted Love went to number one in 17 countries, selling over 21 million copies and setting the blueprint for synth-pop duos that followed.

Other hits including Bedsitter, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Torch, and What! cemented the pair’s place in music history. But with fame came pressure. By 1984, Soft Cell disbanded after releasing The Art Of Falling Apart and This Last Night In Sodom. Almond embarked on a successful solo career, while Ball pursued a string of electronic projects.

In 1988, Ball co-founded The Grid with Richard Norris, blending acid house and ambient pop. Their unique sound brought them back to the charts, with Swamp Thing becoming an international Top 10 hit in 1994. Norris remembered his bandmate warmly, saying, “Being in a duo with someone is different from being in a band, the bond is very tight. That’s how it was with us. We went through so many extraordinary, life-affirming experiences together. Thank you, Dave.”

Ball’s versatility extended beyond his own projects. He co-wrote and co-produced songs on Kylie Minogue’s Impossible Princess (1997), including the singles Breathe and Some Kind Of Bliss. He also worked with artists as diverse as David Bowie, Erasure, the Pet Shop Boys, Psychic TV, and Gavin Friday.

Soft Cell reunited in 2001, releasing Cruelty Without Beauty, and returned again in 2018 for what was billed as a farewell show at London’s O2 Arena. Their 2022 album Happiness Not Included reached the UK Top 10, proving the duo’s relevance decades after their debut. Ball performed his final live set at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames in August 2025, performing from a wheelchair due to ongoing health issues.

Despite recent years marked by ill health – including a long hospital stay following pneumonia, fractures, and sepsis – Ball remained musically active. His manager Chris Smith noted that Ball “had never been so prolific, animated or energised about the future,” with plans for new releases by both Soft Cell and The Grid.

Alistair Norbury, President of BMG, described Ball as “quietly brilliant and endlessly innovative. Few artists shaped electronic music like Dave Ball. His work proved that emotion and experimentation could coexist, and his sound will live on, inspiring generations.”

Ball is survived by his family, including four children. Danceteria, the final Soft Cell album, named after the iconic 1980s New York nightclub, will be released in 2026 as a full tribute to his life and creative legacy.

