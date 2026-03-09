Metallica Master Of Puppets Turns 40, The Album That Defined Thrash Metal - Noise11.com

Four decades after its release, Metallica’s Master Of Puppets remains one of the most influential heavy metal albums ever recorded, a landmark record that expanded the possibilities of thrash metal and cemented Metallica’s place among the genre’s most important bands.

By Paul Cashmere

Forty years after its release, Metallica’s third studio album Master Of Puppets still stands as one of the most powerful statements in heavy metal history. First issued on 3 March 1986 through Elektra Records, the album captured the band at a crucial moment, when their songwriting ambition, technical ability and cultural impact were converging.

Recorded at Sweet Silence Studios in Copenhagen with producer Flemming Rasmussen, Master Of Puppets was the final Metallica album to feature bassist Cliff Burton, whose death later that year would mark a turning point in the band’s story. The record’s combination of intricate songwriting, relentless rhythm and socially conscious lyrics helped elevate thrash metal from the underground scene into the global mainstream.

Metallica, formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, had already begun reshaping heavy music with their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All in 1983 and Ride The Lightning in 1984. Those records established the band’s speed and aggression, but Master Of Puppets broadened the musical palette, introducing more complex arrangements and a darker lyrical perspective.

The material for the album was written primarily by Hetfield and Ulrich during sessions in a garage in El Cerrito, California. Guitarist Kirk Hammett and Burton later joined rehearsals to refine the arrangements. The songwriting process centred on building songs from layered guitar riffs before adding lyrical themes that explored power, manipulation and human vulnerability.

The band chose to record the album in Denmark, Ulrich’s birthplace, after finding American studios unsuitable for the sound they wanted. Sessions ran from September through December 1985, with the group arriving in Copenhagen with detailed demos already mapped out. Producer Flemming Rasmussen later noted that the band’s preparation allowed them to focus on refining the music rather than writing it in the studio.

The resulting album runs just under an hour but contains some of the most ambitious compositions of Metallica’s early career. The opening track Battery begins with delicate acoustic guitars before exploding into rapid-fire riffs and aggressive rhythms. The title track Master Of Puppets follows, an eight-and-a-half-minute epic built around intricate down-picked guitar work and a dramatic mid-section that moves from melodic passages into a soaring solo.

Lyrically, the album explored themes that were unusual for heavy metal at the time. The title track addresses addiction and the idea of unseen forces controlling human behaviour. Elsewhere, Disposable Heroes examines the expendability of soldiers in wartime, while Leper Messiah criticises the rise of televangelism during the 1980s. The haunting Welcome Home (Sanitarium) draws inspiration from Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, telling the story of a patient trapped inside a mental institution.

Burton’s influence is particularly evident on the instrumental Orion, a multi-section piece that showcases his melodic bass approach and classical training. His arrangements helped shape the album’s dynamic range, contributing to the sense that the record functions as a cohesive work rather than a simple collection of songs.

The album’s striking artwork also became iconic. Designed by the band alongside manager Peter Mensch and painted by artist Don Brautigam, the cover depicts a cemetery field of white crosses connected to puppet strings controlled by disembodied hands in a blood-red sky. The image visually echoed the album’s central theme of manipulation and control.

Released in March 1986, Master Of Puppets entered the US Billboard 200 chart and eventually peaked at number 29. Sales grew steadily despite minimal radio support or music video promotion, helped largely by the band’s relentless touring. Within its first year the album had sold more than half a million copies.

Metallica chose touring rather than singles to promote the record. The band spent much of 1986 opening arena shows across the United States for Ozzy Osbourne, performing a compact but intense 45-minute set that introduced their music to new audiences.

Tragedy struck later that year during the European leg of the tour. On 27 September 1986 the band’s tour bus crashed near Dörarp, Sweden. Burton was thrown from the vehicle and killed. The accident ended the tour and forced Metallica to return home before eventually recruiting Jason Newsted as Burton’s replacement.

Despite the loss, the legacy of Master Of Puppets continued to grow. The album became thrash metal’s first platinum release and helped define what would later become known as the “Big Four” era of the genre, alongside releases from Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax during the same period.

In 2015 the United States Library of Congress selected Master Of Puppets for preservation in the National Recording Registry, recognising it as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. It was the first metal album to receive that honour.

The record has continued to find new audiences across generations. In 2017 the album was remastered and released as an expansive deluxe box set featuring demos, interviews and live recordings from the era. The title track also experienced renewed popularity decades later after appearing in the television series Stranger Things.

Four decades on, Master Of Puppets remains central to Metallica’s live shows. The title track has become the most frequently performed song in the band’s catalogue, while Battery, Welcome Home (Sanitarium) and Damage, Inc. continue to appear regularly in setlists.

For Metallica, the album represents the moment when the band’s early promise crystallised into something enduring. Forty years later, Master Of Puppets still serves as a benchmark for heavy music, a record whose influence continues to echo across generations of metal bands.

Master Of Puppets Tracklisting

Battery

Master Of Puppets

The Thing That Should Not Be

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Disposable Heroes

Leper Messiah

Orion

Damage, Inc.

