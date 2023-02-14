Metallica’s The Late Cliff Burton Becomes An Action Figure - Noise11.com

One-time Metallica member Cliff Burton is bring made into an action figure.

Super7 will release the 7 inch Burton figure in association with the Burton family on 10 March 2023. Proceeds will go to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

According to Super7, “Clifford Lee Burton was born in Castro Valley, California on February 10, 1962. As “The Major Rager” bassist in Metallica, Cliff became one of the most influential musicians in Heavy Metal. His life ended suddenly on September 27, 1986 in a tour bus accident in Sweden. His legacy continues to live on as an icon of individuality. The Cliff Burton ULTIMATES! Figure captures his uncompromising image with lavish paint and details to recreate his larger than life personality and attitude. It comes with an assortment of interchangeable accessories all packaged in a deluxe slipcase-style collectors box”.

The action figure comes with:

• 3x interchangeable heads

o 1x Neutral head

o 1x Screaming head

o 1x Headbanging head

• 9x interchangeable hands

o 1x Bird flipping hand

o 2x Fists

o 2x Gripping hands

o 2x Open hands

o 2x Bass playing hands

• Bass guitar

• Guitar strap

• Hammer

The figure will retail for $US55.

