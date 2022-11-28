Metallica Premiere New Song Lux Æterna and Announce New Album 72 Seasons - Noise11.com

Metallica have announced their 11th album ’72 Seasons’ is coming in April 2023 and as a teaser we have a new song ‘Lux Æterna’, written by James Hetfield and Lar Ulrich.
Of the meaning of the title ’72 Seasons’ James Hetfield sayd, ““72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”
’72 Seasons’ was produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
The complete track listing for 72 Seasons is:
72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room of Mirrors
Inamorata
The album clocks in a 77 minutes. ’72 Seasons’ will be released on 14 April, 2023.
Metallica have announced the M72 World Tour will kick off in Europe in Amsterdam on April 27. North American dates will start 4 August in Rutherford, New Jersey. Metallica will perform two shows in each city with a completely different setlist each night and different opening acts.
