Metallica premiere 'Screaming Suicide' - Noise11.com

‘Screaming Suicide’ is the new Metallica song from the forthcoming ’72 Seasons’ album.
The song will be off-putting to many. “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide. The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”
’72 Seasons’ will be released on 14 April 2023.
