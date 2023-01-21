 Metallica premiere 'Screaming Suicide' - Noise11.com
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica premiere ‘Screaming Suicide’

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2023

in News

‘Screaming Suicide’ is the new Metallica song from the forthcoming ’72 Seasons’ album.

The song will be off-putting to many. “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide. The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

’72 Seasons’ will be released on 14 April 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Metallica 2009 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Premiere New Song Lux Æterna and Announce New Album 72 Seasons

Metallica have announced their 11th album ’72 Seasons’ is coming in April 2023 and as a teaser we have a new song ‘Lux Æterna’, written by James Hetfield and Lar Ulrich.

November 29, 2022