Metallica Premiere ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ - Noise11.com

With Metallica’s ‘72 Seasons’ album out 14 April, here is another preview. The new song is ‘If Darkness Had A Son’.
The video was directed by Tim Saccenti who also worked on the previous Metallica videos “Screaming Suicide” and “Lux Æterna” The video was filmed in Los Angeles, CA, on January 9, 2023
’72 Seasons’ is the first Metallica album since ‘Hardwired … To Self Destruct’ six years ago.
