Michael Franti Australian Dates For 2024 - Noise11.com

Michael Franti will return to Australia for shows in Sydney and Brisbane in November as well as an appearance at the Queenscliff Music Festival for Victoria.

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

TOGETHERNESS TOUR

NOVEMBER 2024

SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

