Michael Franti Australian Dates For 2024 - Noise11.com

Michael Franti will return to Australia for shows in Sydney and Brisbane in November as well as an appearance at the Queenscliff Music Festival for Victoria.
MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD
TOGETHERNESS TOUR
NOVEMBER 2024
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/michaelfranti
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 30 May (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 3 June (10am local time)
SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)
WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
