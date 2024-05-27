 Michael Franti Australian Dates For 2024 - Noise11.com
Michael Franti

Michael Franti

Michael Franti Australian Dates For 2024

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2024

in News

Michael Franti will return to Australia for shows in Sydney and Brisbane in November as well as an appearance at the Queenscliff Music Festival for Victoria.

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD
TOGETHERNESS TOUR
NOVEMBER 2024

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/michaelfranti
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 30 May (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 3 June (10am local time)

SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

