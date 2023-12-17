 Michael Jackson Demo Tapes Removed From Sale - Noise11.com
Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl

Michael Jackson Demo Tapes Removed From Sale

by Music-News.com on December 17, 2023

in News

Michael Jackson’s estate have successfully had some “extremely rare” unreleased recordings removed from sale.

Last month, Gotta Have Rock and Roll announced plans to auction off over two dozen master tapes supposedly recorded by Jackson – who did in June 2009 – at New York Studio The Hit Factory in 1994 – and expected to fetch up to $4,000 for each tape, but lawyers acting on behalf of the estate threatened to sue, arguing the recordings were “unquestionably stolen”.

A letter written by attorney Jonathan Steinsapir on 29 November, which was obtained by Billboard, demanded the company “cease and desist from any and all efforts to further auction these tape,” but also immediately return the recordings.

The letter continued: “Neither Michael Jackson nor his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, ever sold or gave away master tapes from his recording sessions at The Hit Factory (or anywhere else).

“These tapes were unquestionably stolen or otherwise taken without authorization. Accordingly, they are the property of the Jackson Estate.”

But the letter was apparently unsuccessful and so this week, attorney Alex Spiro, sent an email to the auction house’s lawyer, in which they noted the company had already informed the estate that they “will not comply with these demands.”

They wrote: “We write to notify you that we intend to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction tomorrow (December 13) in New York Supreme Court. Please feel free to contact me should you have any questions.”

By Wednesday (13.12.23), the tapes had been removed from sale, though Gotta Have Rock and Roll are still selling a number of other items associated with Jackson, including a “Circa 1984 Owned + Worn Red Military Style Jacket” which they estimate will sell for over $10,000.

The tapes had been noted as being “artifact ONLY with no copyright” with reproduction “STRICTLY prohibited” and had titles including ‘Oh Love’, ‘New Jelly’, and ‘Doing What My Heart’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera To Publish His Memoir

Phil Manzanera, one of the UK’s best-known musicians and record producers, having shot to prominence in the early ‘70’s as the lead guitarist with the seminal band, Roxy Music, has written his memoir, titled ‘Revolución to Roxy’.

2 hours ago
The Masters Apprentices
Original AC/DC Drummer and Former Masters Apprentices Member Colin Burgess Dies Aged 77

Colin Burgess, the drummer for The Masters Apprentices and first drummer for AC/DC, has died at the age of 77.

2 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Speaks After Cancelled Italy Show Due To Health Reasons

Patti Smith has spoken out after her recent health emergency.

3 days ago
Bob Marley, Noise11, Photo
Lost Bob Marley Song Surfaces

The lost Bob Marley song ‘Selassie is the Chapel’ has been released.

3 days ago
Michael McDonald What A Fool Believes A Memoir
Michael McDonald Has A Memoir On the Way Co-Written By Paul Reisner

Michael McDonald will publish the story of his life in ‘What A Fool Believes: A Memoir’ and it is co-written by Mad About You star Paul Reisner.

4 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Patti Smith is reported to have been given the all-clear after being rushed to hospital in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday (12 December).

4 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of Surgery And On The Mend

Jimmy Barnes has completed his heart surgery for a replacement value damaged during his recent bacterial infection.

5 days ago