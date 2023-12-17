Michael Jackson Demo Tapes Removed From Sale - Noise11.com

Michael Jackson’s estate have successfully had some “extremely rare” unreleased recordings removed from sale.

Last month, Gotta Have Rock and Roll announced plans to auction off over two dozen master tapes supposedly recorded by Jackson – who did in June 2009 – at New York Studio The Hit Factory in 1994 – and expected to fetch up to $4,000 for each tape, but lawyers acting on behalf of the estate threatened to sue, arguing the recordings were “unquestionably stolen”.

A letter written by attorney Jonathan Steinsapir on 29 November, which was obtained by Billboard, demanded the company “cease and desist from any and all efforts to further auction these tape,” but also immediately return the recordings.

The letter continued: “Neither Michael Jackson nor his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, ever sold or gave away master tapes from his recording sessions at The Hit Factory (or anywhere else).

“These tapes were unquestionably stolen or otherwise taken without authorization. Accordingly, they are the property of the Jackson Estate.”

But the letter was apparently unsuccessful and so this week, attorney Alex Spiro, sent an email to the auction house’s lawyer, in which they noted the company had already informed the estate that they “will not comply with these demands.”

They wrote: “We write to notify you that we intend to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction tomorrow (December 13) in New York Supreme Court. Please feel free to contact me should you have any questions.”

By Wednesday (13.12.23), the tapes had been removed from sale, though Gotta Have Rock and Roll are still selling a number of other items associated with Jackson, including a “Circa 1984 Owned + Worn Red Military Style Jacket” which they estimate will sell for over $10,000.

The tapes had been noted as being “artifact ONLY with no copyright” with reproduction “STRICTLY prohibited” and had titles including ‘Oh Love’, ‘New Jelly’, and ‘Doing What My Heart’.

