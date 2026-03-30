Michael Paynter Releases Gethsemane After Global Fan Demand - Noise11.com

Michael Paynter answers overwhelming audience demand with the studio release of Gethsemane, following the viral success of his Jesus Christ Superstar performances and ahead of his next major theatre role

by Paul Cashmere

Michael Paynter has released a studio version of Gethsemane on March 31, delivering a definitive recording of the song that became a breakout moment during his award-winning run in Jesus Christ Superstar. The release follows months of sustained global attention, where audience-shot footage of his live performances circulated widely across digital platforms, driving demand for an official version.

The timing aligns with the Easter period, a thematic anchor for the song, which depicts the pivotal moment of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. Paynter’s interpretation, first staged in the recent Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar, earned him the Green Room Award for Best Actor In A Leading Role and positioned the performance as a standout within contemporary musical theatre in Australia.

The significance extends beyond a single release. Paynter is currently touring nationally with The Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026, while also preparing to take on the role of John Farnham in Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical for Sydney Theatre Company later this year. The release of Gethsemane bridges these phases of his career, connecting his theatre success with his broader identity as a recording artist and producer.

Paynter confirmed that audience demand directly influenced the decision to record the track. “Ever since I started ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, I’ve had literally thousands of people crying out for a cast recording, begging me over and over again to have a version of Gethsemane that they could take home and listen to,” he said. The absence of an official cast recording created a gap that fan-recorded performances attempted to fill, amplifying interest in a studio version.

Rather than replicate the track through conventional studio methods, Paynter undertook a detailed reconstruction process. “I painstakingly recreated the entire song,” he said. “I played every French horn part, every viola part, I programmed every hit of those drums. It took me weeks. I recreated every single element by ear to capture the live magic we found in the show.”

While collaborators from the stage production contributed, including guitarist Simon Hosford, bassist Ben Rodgers and associate musical director Damon Wade, the bulk of the orchestration was produced independently. The recording process was anchored by a largely uninterrupted vocal take. “The entire vocal was recorded in pretty much one take, with some small drop ins,” Paynter said, emphasising the intent to preserve the immediacy of the live performance.

From a catalogue perspective, Gethsemane represents a distinct addition to Paynter’s body of work. Known initially for singles such as Closer and Love The Fall, and later for his 2014 album Weary Stars, his career has evolved across songwriting, session work and touring roles with acts including Jimmy Barnes and Icehouse. His recent releases, including The Great Australian Songbook (Live) – Vol 1 and Vol 2, highlight a shift toward reinterpretation and performance-based recordings, with Gethsemane sitting as a hybrid of theatre and studio production.

The broader relevance of the release reflects a growing trend where musical theatre performances achieve extended life through digital platforms. Audience-captured content has increasingly influenced official release strategies, particularly where cast recordings are absent or delayed. In this case, the scale of online engagement translated directly into a standalone release, bypassing traditional soundtrack frameworks.

There is also a commercial and artistic context. While theatre purists often prioritise live performance as the definitive experience, recorded versions allow for wider accessibility and archival permanence. Paynter acknowledged this balance, framing the release as both documentation and response. “I just really wanted to put something down, you know, for forever, so people could remember it and we could always look back and be proud of what we did in that show,” he said.

As Paynter transitions into portraying John Farnham, a figure synonymous with vocal performance in Australian music, the release of Gethsemane underscores his positioning within that lineage of technically proficient vocalists. It also reinforces the intersection between theatre and mainstream music, an area where Australian productions have gained increasing international attention.

Looking ahead, the release provides a touchpoint for audiences who engaged with the stage production and extends Paynter’s reach beyond theatre venues. With his national tour continuing and a major theatrical role on the horizon, Gethsemane functions as both a retrospective of a defining performance and a marker of momentum in a career that continues to move across disciplines.

Tour Dates – The Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026

Saturday 11 April, Sydney, The Foundry

Saturday 11 April, Sydney, The Foundry

Sunday 12 April, Avoca Beach, Avoca Beach Theatre

Wednesday 22 April, Sydney, The Foundry

Thursday 23 April, Sydney, The Foundry

Friday 24 April, Sydney, The Regent Theatre, Richmond

Saturday 2 May, Brisbane, Lefty’s Music Hall

Sunday 3 May, Brisbane, Lefty’s Music Hall

Friday 8 May, Canberra, Playhouse Theatre

Friday 15 May, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday 16 May, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Sunday 17 May, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Friday 29 May, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

Wednesday 3 June, Perth, Astor Theatre

Saturday 13 June, Geelong, The Story Theatre

Friday 10 July, Hobart, Festival Of Voices

Tickets via michaelpaynter.com

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