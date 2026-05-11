Caligula Return With First Full-Length Album In 25 Years - Noise11 Music News

Australian electro rock band Caligula will release their second studio album Bloodlines on May 15, marking the group’s first full-length record in 25 years and their first major body of work since reforming in 2017.

by Paul Cashmere

Caligula, one of Australia’s early pioneers of electro-infused alternative rock, are set to return with Bloodlines, the band’s first studio album since 1994’s Rubenesque. The album arrives on May 15 and will be supported by two Australian launch shows in Melbourne and Sydney, bringing the Sydney group back into the spotlight more than three decades after first emerging from the underground rock scene.

The release marks a significant moment for Australian alternative music fans who followed the rise of gothic and industrial influenced rock in the 1990s. Caligula built a reputation during that era for combining dark electronic textures with heavy guitar arrangements, a sound that separated them from the grunge and indie movements dominating Australian radio at the time.

Bloodlines reunites vocalist Ash Rothschild with founding members Jamie Fonti and Sean Fonti. The current line-up also includes drummer Kyle Barr and guitarist Mark Tobin. According to the band, the new record explores themes of “love, loss, fear and redemption”, while revisiting the darker emotional tone that shaped Caligula’s original material.

The album follows a gradual return for the band after reforming in 2017. Since reuniting, Caligula have released a series of singles and an EP while rebuilding momentum following a lengthy absence from recording and touring.

Caligula first formed in Sydney in 1989 and quickly established themselves within Australia’s growing alternative music network. Early EP releases, including Caligula and Got One, helped the band develop a national following before signing with Mercury Records in the early 1990s.

Their breakthrough arrived with the 1993 cover of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ Tears Of A Clown, which crossed over to mainstream Australian radio and reached No. 25 on the national singles chart. The song became one of the defining Australian alternative tracks of the period, receiving significant airplay on Triple J.

In 1994 the band released Rubenesque, which peaked at No. 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Around the same period, Caligula toured alongside several major international alternative acts including Depeche Mode, Pop Will Eat Itself, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, Ride and Headless Chickens.

The band’s original run came to an end after Rothschild departed the group. Jamie and Sean Fonti later formed the band Primary with singer Connie Mitchell, while Rothschild continued working on projects including Panic Syndrome and Graveyard Rock Stars.

Caligula’s return reflects a wider trend of legacy Australian alternative acts reconnecting with audiences who grew up during the country’s influential independent music boom of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unlike many reunion projects built primarily around catalogue nostalgia, Bloodlines appears positioned as a continuation of unfinished work rather than a retrospective exercise.

That distinction may prove important in a contemporary music market where heritage alternative acts often rely heavily on anniversary tours and catalogue reissues. Caligula instead are presenting an entirely new album while maintaining the sonic identity that originally defined the band.

The group’s 2018 reunion performances supporting Pop Will Eat Itself on Australian tour dates demonstrated there was still audience interest in the project. The challenge now will be translating that renewed interest into sustained momentum for new material in an Australian rock sector that has changed dramatically since the band last released a full-length album.

For long-time fans, Bloodlines represents the first opportunity in decades to hear a fully realised Caligula studio album. For younger audiences discovering the band through streaming platforms and renewed interest in dark alternative music, the release may also serve as an introduction to a group that helped shape a distinct period in Australian underground rock history.

Caligula will launch Bloodlines with two Australian headline performances later this month and in June.

Dates:

Saturday 23 May, Fitzroy, The Old Bar

Saturday 6 June, Newtown, Waywards

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