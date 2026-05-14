AIR Awards 2026 Nominees Revealed With Ninajirachi, Folk Bitch Trio And Way Dynamic Leading The Field - Noise11 Music News

The Australian Independent Record Labels Association has announced the nominees for the 2026 AIR Awards, with Ninajirachi, Folk Bitch Trio and Way Dynamic among the most recognised artists ahead of the ceremony in Adelaide this July.

by Paul Cashmere

The Australian Independent Record Labels Association has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 AIR Awards, with the annual celebration of Australia’s independent music sector returning to Adelaide Town Hall on 30 July. Artists including Ninajirachi, Folk Bitch Trio, Way Dynamic, Ocean Alley and Bliss N Eso feature prominently across this year’s categories as AIR marks the 20th anniversary of the awards.

The AIR Awards have become one of the key indicators of activity and momentum within Australia’s independent recording community, recognising releases and campaigns outside the traditional major label system. Over two decades, the awards have tracked the rise of acts who later became mainstream successes, including Gotye, Courtney Barnett, Flume, Genesis Owusu and Amyl and the Sniffers.

This year’s nominees reflect the continuing fragmentation of Australia’s music landscape, where genre boundaries are increasingly fluid and artists are building audiences through streaming, touring and social media rather than traditional radio pathways. Electronic music, alternative pop and hybrid genre releases again feature strongly across the major categories.

Electronic producer Ninajirachi is among the most heavily nominated artists this year, earning recognition for I Love My Computer, the single ‘Ipod Touch’, as well as nominations for producer, publicity and marketing campaigns. Melbourne indie act Folk Bitch Trio also emerged as a standout, receiving nominations for Independent Album of the Year, Breakthrough Independent Artist and Music Video of the Year.

Other major nominees include Way Dynamic, whose Massive Shoe appears in both album and pop categories, while the single ‘Miffed It’ is shortlisted for Independent Song of the Year. Perth indie rock band Spacey Jane secured a nomination for Best Independent Rock Album or EP for If That Makes Sense, alongside fellow nominees Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Belair Lip Bombs and The Southern River Band.

The awards also continue to showcase the breadth of Australia’s independent sector beyond mainstream commercial genres. Categories spanning jazz, classical, children’s music, country and heavy music highlight the scale of activity occurring outside the major label framework. Artists such as Emma Memma, The Wiggles, John Butler and The Cat Empire all received nominations in specialist categories.

South Australian Arts Minister Kyam Maher said the state government’s continued support for the AIR Awards and Indie-Con reflected Adelaide’s growing role in the music industry.

“The South Australian Government is proud to support Indie-Con Australia and the AIR Awards, and to welcome nominees, industry leaders and delegates from across Australia and around the world to South Australia,” Maher said.

He added that hosting the event in Adelaide, which holds UNESCO City of Music status, alongside A2IM’s Indie Week Australian Edition, reinforced South Australia’s position within the international independent music sector.

The awards ceremony will again coincide with AIR’s Indie-Con Australia conference and A2IM’s Indie Week Australian Edition, both scheduled to run from 29 to 31 July at Mercury Cinema and Nexus Arts in Adelaide. The expanded conference component reflects the increasing importance of export markets, digital distribution and international partnerships for Australian independent labels and artists.

While the AIR Awards have historically operated outside the commercial profile of the ARIA Awards, the influence of the independent sector has shifted significantly over the past decade. Independent artists now routinely dominate Australian touring circuits and streaming playlists, while many major label distribution deals increasingly mirror independent operating models. The strong showing for electronic and genre-crossing artists this year also highlights how Australian independents are adapting more rapidly to audience shifts than traditional label structures.

Full List Of 2026 AIR Awards Nominees

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP

John Butler, Prism

Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be A Good Time

Liz Stringer, The Second High

Melbourne Ska Orchestra, The Ballad Of Monte Loco

Sons Of The East, Sons

Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP

Bliss N Eso, The Moon (The Light Side)

Devaura, Vol 1. Learning In Public

Elsy Wameyo, Wameyo

Jamaica Moana, Bud & Deni

Teether & Kuya Neil, Yearn IV

Best Independent Country Album Or EP

Emily Lubitz, Two Black Horses

Hayley Jensen, Country Soul

Imogen Clark, Choking On Fuel

Ruby Gill, Some Kind Of Control

Wade Forster, Gooseneck Party

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP

Natalie Gauci, Pictures Of Mars

Phia, When I’m Holding You, I’m Holding Me

Temporary Blessings, Sumbisori

The Cat Empire, Bird In Paradise

Touch Sensitive, In Paradise

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP

Andrea Lam, Piano Diary

Australian String Quartet, Vanessa Perica, String Quartet No. 1 No Feeling Is Final

Joseph Tawadros, The Forgotten Path To Humanity

Rose Riebl, Dust

William Barton and Omega Ensemble, Gift – Our Breath Of Life

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP

Diver City, Weekend Baby

Emma Memma, Dance Island Party

Justine Clarke, Mimi’s Symphony

Teeny Tiny Stevies, Brain Fart

The Wiggles and The Tree Of Wisdom, The Tree Of Wisdom

Best Independent Dance/Club Single

Confidence Man featuring Jade, Gossip

DJ PGZ And Yikes, Ouss Ouss

Fisher, Stay

Shouse, Sunrise

VV Pete featuring Utility and Formation Boyz, Wassa

Best Independent Electronic Single

Cosmo’s Midnight, 45

Keanu Nelson, Place Where I Go / Kapi Ngalyananni

Ninajirachi, Ipod Touch

Robert Baxter & Sweatbaby, Icy (Take It Off)

The Superjesus & The Journey, Something Good

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP

Press Club, To All The Ones I Love

Private Function, ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Radio Free Alice, Empty Words EP

These New South Whales, Godspeed

Wet Kiss, Thus Spoke The Broken Chanteuse

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP

Battlesnake, Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd

Hands Like Houses, Atmospherics

NPCEDE, NPCEDE

The Maggie Pills, Hearts Induring Lingering Loss

Thornhill, Bodies

Best Independent Electronic Album Or EP

Essendon Airport, Mor

Mel Blue, No More Jackets Please

Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Rona., It’s All Here (EP)

Shouse, Collective Ecstasy

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP

Playlunch, Sex Ed

Spacey Jane, If That Makes Sense

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Glory

The Belair Lip Bombs, Again

The Southern River Band, Easier Said Than Done

Best Independent Soul/RNB Album Or EP

Bumpy, Kanana

Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Cookin’ The Books

Don West, Give Me All Your Love

Felivand, My Body’s My True North

WILSN, Bloom

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP

Georgia Knight, Beanpole

Montaigne, It’s Hard To Be A Fish

Stella Donnelly, Love And Fortune

The Tullamarines, Safety Blanket

Way Dynamic, Massive Shoe

Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year

Folk Bitch Trio

Georgia Knight

Rageflower

Rona.

Yes Boone

Independent Song Of The Year

Jem Cassar-Daley, Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving

Keli Holiday, Dancing2

Ninajirachi, Ipod Touch

Playlunch, Keith

Way Dynamic, Miffed It

Independent Album Of The Year

Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be A Good Time

Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

The 046, Legacy In Motion

The Belair Lip Bombs, Again

Way Dynamic, Massive Shoe

Best Independent Label

ABC Music

Astral People Recordings

College Of Knowledge

Mushroom Music

NLV Records

Independent Marketing Team Of The Year

Mushroom Music, Bliss N Eso, The Moon (The Light Side)

NLV Records and The Orchard, Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Playlunch and ABC Music, Playlunch, Keith

Secretly Group, Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be A Good Time

The Annex, Ocean Alley, Love Balloon

Independent Publicity Team Of The Year

Cult Logic, Ocean Alley, Love Balloon

Mushroom Music, Bliss N Eso, The Moon (The Light Side)

Mushroom Music, WILSN, Bloom

TWNTY THREE, Folk Bitch Trio, Now Would Be A Good Time

TWNTY THREE, Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Independent Music Video Of The Year

Angus Wolfe PKA Ball Bass John, Ninajirachi, Fuck My Computer

Bridgette Winten, Folk Bitch Trio, Cathode Ray

Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore, Miss Kaninna, Backstreets

Tas Wilson and James Adams, Jem Cassar-Daley, Kiss Me Like You’re Leaving

Jasper Van Daatselaar, Way Dynamic, People Settle Down

Independent Producer Of The Year

Angus Stone, Dope Lemon, Golden Wolf

Benjamin Stewart, Slowly Slowly, Forgiving Spree

Dylan Young, Way Dynamic, Massive Shoe

Nick Didia, Ocean Alley, Love Balloon

Nina Wilson, Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

Independent Mix, Studio Or Mastering Engineer Of The Year

Becki Whitton, Timothy Harvey and Hannah Cameron, Ruby Gill, Some Kind Of Control

Leon Zervos, Ocean Alley, Love Balloon

Michael Carpenter, Imogen Clark, Choking On Fuel

Stephen Mowat, WILSN, Bloom

Thomas Purcell PKA Wave Racer, Ninajirachi, I Love My Computer

The 2026 AIR Awards will be held as an invite-only industry event at Adelaide Town Hall on Thursday, 30 July.

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