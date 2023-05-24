Mick Jagger Leads Tributes To Tina Turner - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell have led tributes to music icon Tina Turner.

On Wednesday, a publicist announced that the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll had passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland following a long illness. She was 83.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” they posted alongside a portrait of Tina on Instagram. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tributes soon began to flow, with Rolling Stones icon Mick honouring his “wonderful” friend in an emotional message.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” he commented.

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

Leo Sayer said, ‘RIP Tina Turner… such a force of nature that there will never be another like her. I was so honoured when she recorded ‘Fool For Your Love’ (a song I co-wrote with Michael Omartian) on her 1979 ‘Love Explosion’ album. She also sang with me in the 80’s on my TV series in the UK and I feel blessed by all the rare and wonderful times I got to spend with her. Heaven will sure be shaking it’s tail-feathers tonight!!!!!’

In a heartfelt post, Bryan Adams also offered condolences to Tina’s family and friends.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends,” the Canadian star wrote. “Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

In addition, Naomi remembered Tina as “THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON,” while Bette Midler described the Proud Mary hitmaker as “an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all”.

“May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead,” she continued.

Elsewhere, Ciara tweeted, “Heaven has gained an angel,” while Rosario Dawson posted, “Rejoice In Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power.”

Tina, who suffered from several medical conditions in recent years, moved from the U.S. to Switzerland in 1994. She lived in Küsnacht near Zurich with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bach.

