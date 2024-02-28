 Mick Mars Open To Writing for Motley Crue - Noise11.com
Mick Mars of Motley Crue photo by Ros O'Gorman Melbourne 2013

Mick Mars of Motley Crue photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Mars Open To Writing for Motley Crue

by Music-News.com on February 28, 2024

in News

Mick Mars would be willing to write new music for Mötley Crüe – despite his ousting and legal wrangle with his former bandmates.

Mars was shocked when Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil issued a statement announcing he had resigned from Motley Crue when in fact Mars had retired from touring.

He’s unable to talk too much about his exit, after he filed a lawsuit at Los Angeles County’s Superior Court in April 2023, in which he claimed his bandmates had been “gas-lighting” him and belittling his musicianship.

In his original filing, he accused the glam metal band of trying to force him out after he had to step back from touring due to longstanding health issues that have worsened.

Mars – who has just released his debut solo album, ‘The Other Side of Mars’ – claimed he would have remained a member of the band regardless of his retirement from touring due.

And speaking in a new interview, he admitted he would pen new tunes for the group if they wanted him to.

Asked about why it took him four decades to go solo, he told ‘Audacy Check In’: “Well, it took me 40 years ’cause Mötley was priority… and now that I’m retired, I’m just me.

“I mean, if Mötley wanted me to write songs with them again, of course I would… But right now, I’m just me, so I’m writing, and it’s not Mötley, and it’s how I feel — my ideas and my kind of thing and kind of trying to reinvent myself or bring myself up to date.”

In a recent interview with Guitar World, he said of his retirement: “I couldn’t do it anymore – the travelling part. I mean, I’m 72. It gets a little bit strenuous for me to travel around the world and keep doing that for months at a time with a two-week break. It’s just gotten to be too much for me. So yeah, that’s about it.”

On them using “resigned” instead of “retired”, he said: “Two different words, two different meanings. It was just retiring from the touring part. I’d actively be involved in every entity of Mötley Crüe. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them. I don’t regret anything we’ve ever done – good, bad or ugly, whatever. My body just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Mars insists he was good friends with his bandmates, despite the drug and booze-fuelled antics they got up to, including allegedly setting fire to his doors.

Asked if they were more than colleagues, he said: “Yeah, at one point. It’s like, I don’t hate anybody. In the band there’s a lot of stuff that I wasn’t particularly fond of that would happen through the years. Wiping your [butt] on my doorknob wasn’t exactly fun. That kind of stuff – lighting my doors on fire. And like I said, when I look back at it now, it’s kind of comical.

But this happened, and it wasn’t funny at the time.”

Mars has been replaced by John 5.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Asked To Remove Luther Vandross Image From Her AIDS Memorial Piece

Madonna removed a photo of Luther Vandross from her on-stage AIDS tribute at his estate's request.

23 hours ago
George Michael coin
George Michael Coin Released By Royal Mint UK

England’s Royal Mint has created three coins to honor George Michael.

23 hours ago
Cheap Trick Juggle The Setlist For Second Australian Show For Red Hot Summer

Cheap Trick performed a second show for Red Hot Summer on the Gold Coast on Sunday with a sizeable different setlist to the Saturday show.

23 hours ago
Rod Stewart A Day On The Green 31 March 23 Pic Credit Shotz by David Jackson
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland On Track For No 1 In UK

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland are set to top the Official Albums Chart for the first time as a duo this week with their brand-new album, Swing Fever.

1 day ago
Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Slayer To Reunite

Slayer will reunite five years after the end of their farewell tour for two festivals in the USA.

3 days ago
UB40
UB40 Cover 60s Pop Classic ‘Gimme Some Sign’

Robin Campbell’s UB40 are continuing their tradition of covering pop hit as reggae songs with their latest cover, Brenton Wood’s ‘Gimme Little Sign’ as ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’.

5 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Manager Michael McMartin Leaves Band After 41 Years in the Job

Hoodoo Gurus manager Michael McMartin has stepped down from his role after 41 years, citing health issues as the reason for his sudden retirement.

6 days ago