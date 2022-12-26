Miley Cyrus Wants Out Of New Morrissey Album - Noise11.com

When Morrissey announced his next album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ was coming in February he also announced an all-star cast including Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Chad Smith and Miley Cyrus. Now he says Miley wants to be taken off the album.

At Morrisseycentral.com we learn:

Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago. This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’.

Above, Morrissey and Miley during Miley’s session for ‘I Am Veronica’.

‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ was recorded across 2020 and 2021 by Andrew Watt. Watt worked on the most recent Miley Cyrus album ‘Plastic Hearts’ (2020) and has produced Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne. Miley recorded ‘I Am Veronica’ is 2020.

Morrissey has been performing ‘I Am Veronica’ at his 2022 shows. The song has appeared on 24 setlists from May 10 2022 through to 4 December 2022.

