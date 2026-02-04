Ministry Of Sound Testament 2026 Returns For Landmark 11-Show Warehouse Tour - Noise11.com

The globally renowned club brand brings its most ambitious Testament edition yet across Australia and New Zealand this July, celebrating the defining sounds of 90s and 00s club culture across seven cities and eleven nights.

by Paul Cashmere

After consecutive sold-out runs in 2024 and 2025, Ministry Of Sound has confirmed the return of Testament in July 2026, expanding the concept into its biggest and most carefully curated edition to date. Spanning two weekends, seven cities and eleven shows, Testament 2026 is positioned as a deep archival and experiential celebration of the eras that shaped contemporary club culture.

Built around specially programmed 90s and 00s sessions, Testament revisits the foundations of modern electronic music, tracing a line from early acid house and rave through to the globalised club sound of the new millennium. The tour again adopts a warehouse-first approach, transforming industrial spaces, heritage venues and iconic clubs into immersive dance environments.

The international lineup brings together artists whose work helped define those decades. Altern 8, Brandon Block and Darren Emerson represent key strands of UK rave, clubland and progressive culture of the 1990s, while Danny Tenaglia’s influence on tribal house and underground dance music continues to resonate across generations. These artists are central to the 90s sessions, each carrying a legacy closely tied to the rise of global club culture.

The 00s programming reflects the period when electronic music expanded into mainstream consciousness without losing its underground edge. Booka Shade return with a live set that reflects their long-standing role in shaping melodic house and techno out of Berlin. Crookers, Riva Starr and Sinden represent the electro, blog house and bass-driven sounds that dominated clubs in the latter half of the decade, pushing dance music into new creative and cultural spaces.

Alongside the international artists, Testament 2026 continues to honour Australia’s own club history with a strong local presence. John Course, Mark Dynamix, Minx and U-Go-B appear across the tour, acknowledging the DJs who helped establish and sustain Australia’s dancefloor culture from its earliest days through to its commercial and creative peak.

Venues play a central role in the Testament identity. Returning highlights include White Bay Power Station in Sydney, The Timber Yard in Melbourne, Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast and The Court Hotel in Perth, with Perth hosting extended two-day sessions. Brisbane again features at Superordinary, while 2026 also introduces new locations with Shed 10 in Auckland and Venue 114 on the Sunshine Coast joining the circuit for the first time.

Running from July 17 to July 26, Testament 2026 is framed as a celebration of the music, communities and movements that defined proper clubbing, from the underground beginnings of Australian acid house through to the global dancefloor culture of the 2000s. With its expanded scale and era-focused programming, the 2026 edition stands as the most comprehensive Testament yet.

Ministry Of Sound Testament AUS/NZ 2026 Tour Dates

Friday 17 July 2026, Brisbane QLD, Superordinary (00s)

Friday 17 July 2026, Auckland NZ, Shed 10 (90s)

Saturday 18 July 2026, Sydney NSW, White Bay Power Station (90s)

Saturday 18 July 2026, Melbourne VIC, The Timber Yard (00s)

Sunday 19 July 2026, Perth WA, The Court Hotel (90s)

Sunday 19 July 2026, Gold Coast QLD, Miami Marketta (00s)

Friday 24 July 2026, Brisbane QLD, Superordinary (90s)

Friday 24 July 2026, Sydney NSW, White Bay Power Station (00s)

Saturday 25 July 2026, Melbourne VIC, The Timber Yard (90s)

Sunday 26 July 2026, Perth WA, The Court Hotel (00s)

Sunday 26 July 2026, Sunshine Coast QLD, Venue 114 (90s)

Tickets

Presale begins 12PM local time, 10 February 2026

General on sale begins 12PM local time, 11 February 2026

