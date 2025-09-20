Mirador Release Debut Album, Share “Must I Go Bound” Video, Expand Tour to 31 Dates - Noise11.com

Mirador, the new band co-founded by Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka and Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin, have dropped their debut self-titled album via Republic Records.

The record arrives with the release of the haunting new video for Must I Go Bound, directed by Gus Black along with Kiszka and Turpin. Shot in Turpin’s hometown of Bath, the song reimagines an old English ballad with stripped-back acoustic guitars and dual vocals, recorded live in Savannah with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Kiszka says the band’s sound pulls from the folklore, blues, and mysticism that shaped rock’s roots. “As soon as we were in uncharted territory, we knew we were doing something right,” he says. Turpin adds, “Our world lives in those traditions – crossroads, devil-at-the-door kind of myth – and Mirador inhabits that world.”

Mirador was forged after Kiszka and Turpin first toured together in 2018 when Ida Mae opened for Greta Van Fleet in Detroit. Their chemistry led to late-night jams and eventually a full-blown collaboration. After spending a month opening for Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher world tour in 2024, the band took that live energy straight into the studio with Cobb, tracking their debut in just two weeks.

The album swings between heavy blues-driven riffs (Feels Like Gold, Heels of the Hunt) and more atmospheric moments (Skyway Drifter). Guitar World praised the duo’s playing as “dynamite… tangled, snarling solos land punch after punch,” while Revolver described the sound as “hellhound-trailing rock riffage” plugged into vintage amps.

Alongside Kiszka and Turpin, the line-up features Mikey Sorbello on drums and Nick Pini on bass and keys.

Mirador are currently on the road for a US headlining run, which sold out instantly and forced a second wave of larger venues to be added. The trek now spans 31 dates, including stops in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London, and Dublin. Support comes from Linka Moja.

Watch Must I Go Bound:

Mirador 2024/2025 Tour Dates

Sept 19 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

Sept 20 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA*

Sept 22 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre*

Sept 23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

Sept 24 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s*

Sept 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall*

Sept 27 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

Sept 28 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*

Oct 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

Oct 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

Oct 3 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

Oct 4 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall*

Oct 6 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

Oct 7 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

Oct 8 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

Oct 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell*

Oct 11 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre*

Oct 13 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada*

Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov 3 – Amsterdam – Tolhuistuin

Nov 4 – Berlin – Lido

Nov 5 – Cologne – Luxor

Nov 7 – Paris – Bataclan

Nov 9 – Bristol UK – Trinity Centre

Nov 10 – Manchester UK – Gorilla

Nov 11 – London UK – Islington Assembly Hall

Nov 14 – Birmingham UK – O2 Academy 2

Nov 15 – Glasgow UK – SWG3 Glasgow

Nov 16 – Dublin – Opium Rooms

*With Linka Moja

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)