Walter Trout Premieres New Video ‘I Remember’ From Sign Of The Times - Noise11.com

Walter Trout has never been an artist to play it safe. Across five decades in blues-rock, the American guitarist and songwriter has walked a path that fuses fiery social commentary with deeply personal storytelling. His latest album, Sign Of The Times, released through Provogue, captures the turbulence of the modern world while still offering moments of light and reflection.

The new single, I Remember, is one of those moments. Driven by an upbeat guitar lick and a soaring chorus, the track contrasts with the stormier and more confrontational material on the album. Trout describes it as a song about holding on to the excitement of life — the passion and sense of discovery that often fades with age.

“That song is a longing for when life was simpler,” Trout explains. “When I was 20 and just starting out, or when Marie and I had just got together, with no money and pawning guitars. We didn’t have much, but we felt like we had everything. The future was wide open.”

The video for I Remember follows Trout’s own story, weaving together themes of resilience, family, and lasting love. For him, it’s not nostalgia but a reminder to keep the spark alive. “I see people lose their joy of life as they get older,” he says. “This song is about refusing to let that happen. Don’t let age stop you. Live it.”

Sign Of The Times isn’t a quiet record. It rages, it confronts, and it challenges listeners in ways that even longtime fans may not expect. The title track throws down with a monstrous guitar tone and a wild, unrestrained solo. Trout admits some blues purists were outraged. “But that’s the point,” he says. “Dissonance is a sign of the times. I wanted people to feel that discomfort.”

Earlier singles, including Artificial, a biting satire of the digital age, showcase Trout’s willingness to pair traditional blues textures with sharp social critique. Where some blues veterans lean into comfort and familiarity, Trout continues to push boundaries.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Walter Trout:

For Trout, the stage is still home. After more than fifty years in music, the energy of live performance remains a driving force. In 2025, he will take Sign Of The Times around the world, playing shows across the US, Canada, and Europe. His tours are renowned not just for the fiery guitar work, but for the sense of unity they create.

“On stage, the barriers disappear,” he reflects. “Whatever political divides or cultural differences exist outside, for those two hours it’s just people sharing music together. That’s a powerful thing.”

The tour begins with a headline set at Las Vegas’ Big Blues Bender in September before moving through North America and continuing into Europe in October and November. Stops include New Orleans, Cleveland, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Berlin, Zurich, and Amsterdam before wrapping in Germany at the end of November.

Walter Trout’s story is one of survival, reinvention, and dedication to the blues. From his early days playing alongside John Lee Hooker and Canned Heat, to his time as lead guitarist in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Trout established himself as one of the most respected players in the genre. His solo career, launched in 1989, has since produced more than two dozen albums, each pushing the blues into new territory without losing its heart.

In 2014, Trout’s battle with liver failure nearly ended his career — and his life. A successful transplant gave him a second chance, and his music since then has carried an even greater sense of urgency and gratitude. Albums like Battle Scars and Survivor Blues chronicled his recovery and reaffirmed his commitment to the music that saved him.

Walter Trout 2025 Tour Dates

Sep 5 – Big Blues Bender, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Sep 6 – The State Room, Salt Lake City, USA

Sep 7 – Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID, USA

Sep 9–10 – Jazz Alley, Seattle, WA, USA

Sep 11 – Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR, USA

Sep 12 – Wicket Hall, Victoria, Canada

Sep 18 – SPACE, Evanston (Chicago), USA

Sep 20 – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH, USA

Sep 21 – Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Sep 24–25 – The Jazz Market, New Orleans, USA

Oct 25 – Dark Season Blues Festival, Svalbard, Norway

Oct 28 – Musikhuset Posten, Odense, Denmark

Oct 29 – Train, Aarhus, Denmark

Oct 30 – Eksercerhuset, Fredericia, Denmark

Oct 31 – Viborg, Denmark

Nov 1 – Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov 4 – Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

Nov 6 – Katalin And All That Jazz, Uppsala, Sweden

Nov 9 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland

Nov 12 – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 13 – Tante Ju, Dresden, Germany

Nov 14 – Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

Nov 15 – Bluesonalia Festival, Konin, Poland

Nov 18 – Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

Nov 19 – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany

Nov 20 – Halle02, Heidelberg, Germany

Nov 22 – Lux, Herenthout, Belgium

Nov 25 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Nov 26 – Die Kantine, Köln, Germany

Nov 27 – Podium Victorie, Alkmaar, Netherlands

Nov 28 – De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Nov 29 – Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands

Nov 30 – Zeche Bochum, Bochum, Germany

