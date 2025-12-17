Robin Trower Unveils Live ‘Too Rolling Stoned' Ahead Of One Moment In Time: Live In The USA - Noise11.com

Robin Trower has revealed a new live recording of Too Rolling Stoned, taken from his forthcoming album One Moment In Time: Live In The USA. The album will be released on 30 January via Artone, Provogue. The performance captures Trower in commanding form, revisiting a cornerstone of his catalogue while reaffirming his ongoing relevance as a live artist.

The fourteen-song setlist functions as a concise journey through Trower’s long recording history. It balances foundational material with later era songs that reflect his current creative position. Central to the record are four tracks from Bridge Of Sighs, the 1974 album that cemented his reputation and remains one of the most celebrated releases of the blues rock era.

Bridge Of Sighs continues to play a pivotal role in Trower’s live shows. Songs such as Too Rolling Stoned and Day Of The Eagle remain audience favourites decades after their release. Trower has acknowledged the album’s ongoing strength, noting its emotional weight and musical force remain undiminished with time.

Released during a prolific mid Seventies period, Bridge Of Sighs was one of several consecutive gold certified albums that established Trower as a major solo artist in North America. Its presence on One Moment In Time: Live In The USA underscores how deeply that era still resonates within his broader body of work.

The album was recorded during Trower’s 2025 United States tour, following the release of his studio album Come And Find Me. Nearly sixty years after first touring America, Trower continues to find a strong connection with US audiences. The live recordings were selected from performances at the Music Box At The Borgata in Atlantic City on 14 June, and Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, New Hampshire on 24 June.

These venues captured the intensity of a veteran performer still fully engaged with his craft. The recordings reflect a band operating with precision, restraint and power, shaped by years of shared experience on stage.

At the centre of One Moment In Time: Live In The USA is Trower’s long standing power trio. Bassist and vocalist Richard Watts and drummer Chris Taggart complete the lineup. Together, the group navigates shifting dynamics and extended passages with cohesion and trust.

Trower has consistently preferred the trio format, citing the freedom it allows within the music. Each musician fills the available space with intent, creating a sound that remains expansive despite its stripped back structure. Their decade long collaboration is evident throughout the album.

Born in London in 1945, Robin Trower first gained international attention with Procol Harum between 1967 and 1971. While the band was associated with progressive rock, Trower’s playing leaned heavily toward blues influenced expression. His departure marked the beginning of a solo path driven by his own musical priorities.

Forming the Robin Trower Band in 1973, he quickly emerged as a distinctive guitarist with a voice shaped by tone, phrasing and feel. His work has often been compared to Jimi Hendrix, an influence Trower has openly acknowledged, though his approach developed into something uniquely his own.

One Moment In Time: Live In The USA presents Robin Trower as an artist fully in command of his legacy and present day output. The album reflects resilience following health challenges and tour interruptions, and highlights a return to the stage with renewed purpose.

Experienced through home speakers or recalled from the front row, the performances aim to deliver emotional impact as much as technical excellence. This release stands as a contemporary live document from a guitarist whose career continues to evolve.

One Moment In Time: Live In The USA Track Listing

The Razor’s Edge

Too Rolling Stoned

Wither On The Vine

Somebody Calling

Distant Places Of the Heart

One Go Round

It’s Too Late

Day Of The Eagle

Bridge of Sighs

No More Worlds To Conquer

Daydream

Little Bit of Sympathy

Rise Up Like The Sun

Birdsong

