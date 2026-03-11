Modest Mouse Returns With First New Music In Over Five Years - Noise11.com

The American indie rock veterans Modest Mouse mark their 30th anniversary with new single ‘Look How Far…’, a sharp and sardonic reflection on human progress, highlighting Isaac Brock’s enduring lyrical wit

by Paul Cashmere

Modest Mouse, the influential indie rock band from Issaquah, Washington, have returned with their first new music since 2021. Their track ‘Look How Far…’, released via Glacial Pace, sees the band confront the absurdities of human advancement with Brock’s signature blunt observation: “Look how far we’ve come / oh my god we’re so fucking dumb.” The new single also features Janet Weiss, formerly of Sleater-Kinney and currently of Quasi, on drums, adding a dynamic punch to the band’s unmistakable sound.

The release comes nearly five years after their last studio album, The Golden Casket, and coincides with the band’s 30th anniversary. Modest Mouse’s career has spanned over three decades, beginning with their formation in 1993 by lead singer and guitarist Isaac Brock, drummer Jeremiah Green, and bassist Eric Judy. Over the years, the band has navigated a shifting lineup, with Brock remaining the sole original member following Green’s death in December 2022.

From their early days recording at Calvin Johnson’s Dub Narcotic Studios and K Records, Modest Mouse built a reputation for a raw, experimental sound. Their debut album, This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About (1996), was followed by the cult classic The Lonesome Crowded West (1997), which cemented their standing in the indie rock world. The Moon & Antarctica (2000) marked their major label debut on Epic Records, a critically acclaimed album that showcased the band’s combination of atmospheric textures and jagged indie rock sensibilities.

Modest Mouse’s mainstream breakthrough came with Good News for People Who Love Bad News (2004), featuring the hits “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty,” and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. The follow-up, We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank (2007), debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and included standout tracks like “Dashboard” and “Missed the Boat.” Subsequent releases such as Strangers to Ourselves (2015) and The Golden Casket (2021) saw the band expand their sonic palette while maintaining Brock’s incisive storytelling.

Since the release of The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse has remained active in both touring and special projects. They reissued Good News for People Who Love Bad News for its 20th anniversary and participated in tours alongside Cat Power, Pixies, The Flaming Lips, and Built to Spill. In 2025, the band launched two unique music festivals, including one held on a boat, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to innovative live experiences.

The new single is also a harbinger of more material to come. Brock has hinted that additional Modest Mouse music will arrive throughout 2026, building anticipation for fans eager to hear the band’s next chapter. As they embark on their 2026 tour, Modest Mouse will also appear alongside My Chemical Romance for one of their Black Parade 20th anniversary shows in Milwaukee.

Modest Mouse 2026 Tour Dates

05-12 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

05-13 Missoula, MT – The Wilma

05-14 Bozeman, MT – The Elm

05-15 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

06-04 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

06-05 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

06-06 Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

06-07 Virginia Beach, VA – Virginia Beach Dome

06-09 Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

06-10 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

06-12 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

06-13 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

06-14 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

07-02 Bellingham, WA – Mt Baker Theatre

07-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum Theatre

07-05 Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Stampede

07-07 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

08-04 Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl

08-05 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

08-07 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival

08-08 Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

08-09 Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

08-12 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

08-13 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theater

08-14 Milwaukee, MN – Riverside Theater

08-18 Milwaukee, WI – Nationals Park *with My Chemical Romance

08-19 Philadelphia, PA

08-20 South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing

08-21 Shelburne, VT – The Green

08-28 Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

09-20 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival