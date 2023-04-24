Modest Mouse Open Daydream Festival Australian Tour In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Modest Mouse have played the first of their headliner Daydream Festival shows in Australia at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.
Modest Mouse are touring Australia with on the Daydream Festival with Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm, Beach Fossils, Cloud Nothings and Majik Door as well as playing their own shows in Adelaide and Hobart.
Daydream Festival Australian dates are:
29 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavillion
30 April, Brisbane, Riverstage (Majik Door are not at this show)
New Zealand
20 April, Auckland, Powerstation
Solo shows
24 April, Adelaide, Thebarton
27 April, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
Get tickets from https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/daydream
Modest Mouse setlist, Melbourne, 22 April 2022
The World at Large (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)
Doin’ the Cockroach (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)
Dramamine (from This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, 1996)
We Are Between (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Wooden Soldiers (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
3rd Planet (The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)
Fire It Up (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)
Fuck Your Acid Trip (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Bukowski (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)
King Rat (from No One’s First, and You’re Next EP, 2009)
Tiny Cities Made of Ashes (The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)
Dashboard (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)
Lace Your Shoes (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Float On (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)
Spitting Venom (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)
Encore:
Cowboy Dan (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)
Invisible (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)
Paper Thin Walls (The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)
Trailer Trash (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook