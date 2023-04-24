Modest Mouse Open Daydream Festival Australian Tour In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Modest Mouse have played the first of their headliner Daydream Festival shows in Australia at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

Modest Mouse are touring Australia with on the Daydream Festival with Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm, Beach Fossils, Cloud Nothings and Majik Door as well as playing their own shows in Adelaide and Hobart.

Daydream Festival Australian dates are:

29 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavillion

30 April, Brisbane, Riverstage (Majik Door are not at this show)

New Zealand

20 April, Auckland, Powerstation

Solo shows

24 April, Adelaide, Thebarton

27 April, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Get tickets from https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/daydream

Modest Mouse setlist, Melbourne, 22 April 2022

The World at Large (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)

Doin’ the Cockroach (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)

Dramamine (from This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, 1996)

We Are Between (from The Golden Casket, 2021)

Wooden Soldiers (from The Golden Casket, 2021)

3rd Planet (The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)

Fire It Up (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)

Fuck Your Acid Trip (from The Golden Casket, 2021)

Bukowski (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)

King Rat (from No One’s First, and You’re Next EP, 2009)

Tiny Cities Made of Ashes (The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)

Dashboard (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)

Lace Your Shoes (from The Golden Casket, 2021)

Float On (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)

Spitting Venom (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)

Encore:

Cowboy Dan (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)

Invisible (from We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, 2007)

Paper Thin Walls (The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)

Trailer Trash (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)

