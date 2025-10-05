Moler Return With Electrifying New Single ‘AI' Their First Music in Six Years - Noise11.com

Australian indie rock veterans Moler have fired up their amps once again, unveiling ‘AI’, their first new release since 2019. The new single blends fuzzy guitars, high-octane rhythms and 70s punk spirit with a distinctly modern twist, exploring the curious intersection between love, technology and artificial intelligence.

Formed in St Kilda in the early 1990s, Moler became one of the standouts of Australia’s post-grunge era, known for their explosive live energy and frontwoman Helen Cattanach’s fearless vocals. After years of dormancy, Moler’s latest track marks a confident stride back into the studio – and a signal that a long-awaited follow-up to their acclaimed 1997 album Golden Duck might be on the way.

“Everyone, I mean everyone, is talking about AI,” says Helen. “It felt like the perfect topic to write about. There are so many ways AI connects to music, creativity and our own relationships. The song became a reflection on how it might soon become our therapist, our organiser, even our emotional partner.”

‘AI’ channels the rebellious DNA of punk icons like The Saints, The Stooges, Sex Pistols, and Blondie, while stitching in the raw edge of 90s alt-rock and the melodic bite that has always defined Moler’s sound. It’s simultaneously nostalgic and futuristic – a heady reminder that Moler never lost their knack for balancing grit with groove.

The single was written collaboratively by Helen Cattanach (bass and vocals), David Peacock (drums) and new guitarist James “JJ” McCann, who brings fresh creative firepower to the trio. JJ’s addition follows the departure of founding guitarist Julien Poulson, who now resides in Cambodia. McCann, previously of Nunchukka Superfly, The Drones, and a solo career of his own, joined after a whirlwind invitation to learn 16 songs in two weeks. “When Helen asked me to do it, I wasn’t sure I could,” he recalls. “My mate Patrick Emery just said, ‘Do it.’ The rest is history.”

Recorded at Sound Park Studios with producer Andre “Idge” Hehir, ‘AI’ was later mixed and finished at Caution Horses Recording Studio by Miguel Alonso, with mastering handled by Lindsay Gravina, the same sonic architect behind Golden Duck, and known for his work with Magic Dirt and The Birthday Party. The accompanying video, shot by long-time collaborator Ian White, stitches together live footage from a recent Espy show where the band debuted new material in front of an ecstatic crowd.

“There was no storyboard,” Helen laughs. “It was basically, ‘Can you film something?’ Ian’s filmed Moler for years – it made sense for AI to come from that raw, live energy.”

Moler’s history is steeped in Melbourne’s thriving alternative underground. Originally called Snuff, the trio burst onto the scene in 1993 with a punchy power-pop sound that mixed punk attitude with melodic precision. They released a string of EPs before signing to Infectious/Mushroom Records, releasing Golden Duck in 1997.

The album, a cocktail of fuzzy guitars, sharp songwriting and Helen’s signature snarl, earned an ARIA nomination for Best Rock Album in 1998 and cemented Moler’s reputation as one of the most compelling indie outfits of their time.

They toured nationally with Weezer, Everclear, Ash, Regurgitator, and Magic Dirt, and received airplay in the US and Japan, including on Steven Van Zandt’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM. After disbanding in 2001, Moler lay dormant until 2018, when the trio reunited for a 25th-anniversary show at The Curtin Hotel and later released the EP Work in 2019.

“Moler was on ice for nearly 19 years,” says Helen. “We got back together to celebrate our first single, then Covid hit. But there’s been this 90s resurgence and we thought, ‘Let’s ride it. Let’s get new songs out and see where it takes us.’”

There’s talk of a full new album in 2025, a long-awaited follow-up to Golden Duck.

Moler – Upcoming 2025 Tour Dates

SAT 8 NOV – Shotkickers, Thornbury VIC

SUN 16 NOV – River Rocks Festival, Geelong VIC

SAT 29 NOV – The Tote, Collingwood VIC

https://www.facebook.com/MolerOfficialPage/

