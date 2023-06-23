Paul McCartney Confirms New Beatles Song Is NOT AI - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has put to rest all of the incorrect write-up about the next Beatles song being made with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

After Sir Paul confirmed one more Beatles song (Here and Now) is still to come and will this year, media went nuts speculating that the recording was going to be made with AI. AI would mean a computer would generate a John Lennon-like voice and write lyrics to be incorporated into the song.

That is complete rubbish. As was the case with ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ from the 1995/1996 Anthology project, ‘Here and Now’ was a third song selected for the series but rejected before release.

Paul McCartney said, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course.”

The new version of ‘Here and Now’ while not using AI technology is using the technology Peter Jackson developed for The Beatles ‘Get Back’ project to separate sounds including instruments and voices. The new Jackson technology has made it possible to isolate the vocal from the John Lennon ‘Here and Now’ demo and then combine it with the 1994 recordings made by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

While all four Beatles will be on the new song, their parts where are done separately and maybe even decades apart.

McCartney says the new song will be released before the end of 2023. It is unclear if it will be a standalone release of part of the next Beatles archives release.

As well as ‘Get Back, The Beatles archives have released boxed sets of ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (2017), ‘The White Album’ (2018), ‘Abbey Road’ (2019), ‘Let It Be’ (2021) and “Revolver’ (2022).

