 Paul McCartney Confirms New Beatles Song Is NOT AI - Noise11.com
The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles Get Back

Paul McCartney Confirms New Beatles Song Is NOT AI

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2023

in News

Paul McCartney has put to rest all of the incorrect write-up about the next Beatles song being made with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

After Sir Paul confirmed one more Beatles song (Here and Now) is still to come and will this year, media went nuts speculating that the recording was going to be made with AI. AI would mean a computer would generate a John Lennon-like voice and write lyrics to be incorporated into the song.

That is complete rubbish. As was the case with ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ from the 1995/1996 Anthology project, ‘Here and Now’ was a third song selected for the series but rejected before release.

Paul McCartney said, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course.”

The new version of ‘Here and Now’ while not using AI technology is using the technology Peter Jackson developed for The Beatles ‘Get Back’ project to separate sounds including instruments and voices. The new Jackson technology has made it possible to isolate the vocal from the John Lennon ‘Here and Now’ demo and then combine it with the 1994 recordings made by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

While all four Beatles will be on the new song, their parts where are done separately and maybe even decades apart.

McCartney says the new song will be released before the end of 2023. It is unclear if it will be a standalone release of part of the next Beatles archives release.

As well as ‘Get Back, The Beatles archives have released boxed sets of ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (2017), ‘The White Album’ (2018), ‘Abbey Road’ (2019), ‘Let It Be’ (2021) and “Revolver’ (2022).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Bob Dylan Covers Van Morrison Classic In Spain

Bob Dylan made a rare alteration to his Rough and Rowdy Ways setlist in Spain last week when the Johnny Mercer cover of ‘That Old Black Magic’ was replaced with a Van Morrison cover ‘Into The Mystic’.

4 days ago
Fabulous Caprettos
Dave Gleeson Sends Shivers Though The Fabulous Caprettos

Soon to be departing Angels singer Dave Gleeson is giving supergroup The Fabulous Caprettos a ‘helping hand’ with shows in January 2024.

4 days ago
The Hollies
BMG Acquires The Entire Catalogue of The Hollies

The Hollies' back catalogue has been acquired by BMG.

June 15, 2023
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ To Finally Get A Release Thanks To Technology

The Beatles song ‘Now and Then’, considered but rejected for The Beatles Anthology series of 1995 and 1996, is finally going to have an official released.

June 14, 2023
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Bill Wyman May Have Contributed To New Stones Album

Word in the Rolling Stones world is that founding Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman may be heard on the upcoming Stones album.

June 13, 2023
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Plays Her First Headline Show Since 2000

Joni Mitchell has played her first headline show since 2 June, 2000.

June 13, 2023
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Full of Secrets Show Takes Pink Floyd Fans To A Time Few Heard Live

While Roger Waters and David Gilmour’s solo shows have traditionally been the best of Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and beyond, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets shows give fans a rare insight into the early days of Pink Floyd with every song sourced from before ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

June 9, 2023