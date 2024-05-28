Icehouse Clean Up Their Act With AI - Noise11.com

Icehouse have taken to Artificial Intelligence to clean up their music videos starting with the songs from the first album as Flowers.

In a post Icehouse announced:

Hello! On October 10th, 1980, the debut album for the band, Flowers, was released. We are sharing with you the newly enhanced versions of all the videos from the band’s first album, Icehouse! ICEHOUSE worked with UpscalarAI to enrich the original videos and they look better than ever! The first single from Flowers’ debut album, Icehouse, was released in May of 1980. “Can’t Help Myself” reached Number 10 on the Australian Singles chart.

On October 6th, 1980, Flowers released their second single off their debut album. The song, “We Can Get Together”, climbed to Number 16 on the Australian Singles chart. Here we have both the AUS version and the International version of the video:

“Walls” was released on January 1st, 1981. The third single from the album, Icehouse, scaled up to Number 20 on the Australian Singles chart.

The song, “Icehouse”, was released as a single in the UK and North America. The video was directed by Russell Mulcahy, who went on to work with ICEHOUSE in later video productions.

Released as an interim single between the debut album and the second album, Primitive Man, here’s Love In Motion:

We hope you all will enjoy the improved quality of the videos! Please let us know in the comments below. We again invite you to go to the band’s website – https://icehouse-ivadavies.com – and the new PAINTBOX section where you can see these enhanced videos plus other pieces of the band’s history. In a few weeks’ time, we will share with you the upgraded videos from the album, Primitive Man! Stay tuned!

