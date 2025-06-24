 Tiger Lily Hutchence is a First Time Mother - Noise11.com
Michael Hutchence

Michael Hutchence

Tiger Lily Hutchence is a First Time Mother

by Music-News.com on June 25, 2025

in News

Tiger Lily Hutchence has reportedly given birth to her first child.

In February, the singer-songwriter and her now-husband, Ben Archer, announced they were expecting a baby. The pair didn’t share the infant’s sex or due date.

However, editors at MailOnline published photos depicting Tiger Lily pushing a newborn in a pram in London on Tuesday.

One snap showed a pale blue baby blanket draped over the pram.

Representatives for Tiger Lily and Ben have not yet commented on the happy news.

The couple married in April after dating for three years.

Tiger Lily is the daughter of British TV presenter Paula Yates, who died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 41 in 2000, and INXS singer Michael Hutchence, who died by suicide at the age of 37 in 1997.

As both of her parents died when she was a young girl, the artist was legally adopted by her mother’s former husband, Irish singer-activist, Bob Geldof.

Bob raised Tiger Lily alongside her half-sisters: Fifi, 42, Pixie, 34, and the late Peaches, who died at the age of 25 in 2014.

music-news.com

