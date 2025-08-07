UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Will Return To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com

The Ali Campbell UB40 will return to Australia in 2026.

Both UB40’s the Ali Campbell band and the Robin Campbell band, activity tour the world. Both the Ali Cambell UB40 and the Robin Campbell UB40 toured Australia separately in 2024.

There are two bands due to a long-standing split between members over creative and business differences. UB40, originally formed in Birmingham, UK in 1978, became one of the world’s most successful reggae-pop bands. However, tensions grew over the years, particularly around finances and management. In 2008, lead singer Ali Campbell left the band, citing issues with the band’s business practices. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue soon followed, and in 2013, Ali’s brother Astro (percussion and vocals) also left.

Ali Campbell, Mickey Virtue, and Astro formed a breakaway group, performing as UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey(later just UB40 featuring Ali Campbell after Astro’s death in 2021). Meanwhile, the original UB40 continued with Robin Campbell (Ali’s brother), Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer, and other long-time members, recruiting Duncan Campbell (another Campbell brother) as the new lead singer until his retirement in 2021.

Both groups claim legitimacy to the UB40 legacy, leading to confusion among fans and ongoing legal and personal disputes. Essentially, the split stems from fractured relationships and differing visions of how the band should be run, resulting in two parallel versions of UB40, each carrying forward part of the original group’s identity and catalogue.

But both bands go down well with Aussie audiences.

UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL

BIG LOVE AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES 2026:

Wednesday 21st January

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 22nd January

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 24th January

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tickets available at www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Sunday 25th January

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets available at www.premier.ticketek.com.au

Pre-Sale:

Thursday 14th August 10am > Friday 15th August 9am (local time)

General Public On Sale:

Friday 15th August 10am (local time)

For ticket and tour information visit:

www.facetofacetouring.com.au

