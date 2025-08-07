 UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Will Return To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com
Ali Campbell

Ali Campbell

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Will Return To Australia In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on August 7, 2025

in News

The Ali Campbell UB40 will return to Australia in 2026.

Both UB40’s the Ali Campbell band and the Robin Campbell band, activity tour the world. Both the Ali Cambell UB40 and the Robin Campbell UB40 toured Australia separately in 2024.

There are two bands due to a long-standing split between members over creative and business differences. UB40, originally formed in Birmingham, UK in 1978, became one of the world’s most successful reggae-pop bands. However, tensions grew over the years, particularly around finances and management. In 2008, lead singer Ali Campbell left the band, citing issues with the band’s business practices. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue soon followed, and in 2013, Ali’s brother Astro (percussion and vocals) also left.

Ali Campbell, Mickey Virtue, and Astro formed a breakaway group, performing as UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey(later just UB40 featuring Ali Campbell after Astro’s death in 2021). Meanwhile, the original UB40 continued with Robin Campbell (Ali’s brother), Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer, and other long-time members, recruiting Duncan Campbell (another Campbell brother) as the new lead singer until his retirement in 2021.

Both groups claim legitimacy to the UB40 legacy, leading to confusion among fans and ongoing legal and personal disputes. Essentially, the split stems from fractured relationships and differing visions of how the band should be run, resulting in two parallel versions of UB40, each carrying forward part of the original group’s identity and catalogue.

But both bands go down well with Aussie audiences.

UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL
BIG LOVE AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES 2026:

Wednesday 21st January
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 22nd January
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 24th January
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available at www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Sunday 25th January
The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD
Tickets available at www.premier.ticketek.com.au

Pre-Sale:
Thursday 14th August 10am > Friday 15th August 9am (local time)

General Public On Sale:
Friday 15th August 10am (local time)

For ticket and tour information visit:
www.facetofacetouring.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Midge Ure, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Midge Ure Postpones All Upcoming Tour Dates Including Australia In October

Midge Ure has postponed all upcoming tour dates due to health reasons. This includes the Australian shows due to start in October.

7 hours ago
Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons
Watch Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons Perform Motörhead’s Finest Moment ‘Ace of Spades’

Few would argue ‘Ace of Spades’ is the greatest Motörhead song of all time. The good news is the song lives on with Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell and his current band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

3 days ago
Belinda Carlisle Once Up A Time In California
Belinda Carlisle Describes New Album As ‘Full Circle Moment’

Belinda Carlisle says her new album Once Upon A Time In California marks a "full-circle moment" in her career.

3 days ago
Tony Hadley by Mary Boukouvalas
Tony Hadley Dismisses Possibility Of A Spandau Ballet Reunion

Tony Hadley doubts that a Spandau Ballet reunion would work.

4 days ago
Iron Maiden Saddened By Death of Paul Mario Day

Iron Maiden have been left "deeply saddened" by the death of the band's original lead singer, Paul Mario Day.

5 days ago
Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers Reveal 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers will return to Australia in 2026 and have a New Zealand date listed for the tour as well.

6 days ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Crowded House Have Popped Up Pop Up Shows For 2025

Crowded House will do even more shows for 2025 as well as their run of Red Hot Summer shows.

6 days ago