Watch Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons Perform Motörhead’s Finest Moment ‘Ace of Spades’ - Noise11.com

Few would argue ‘Ace of Spades’ is the greatest Motörhead song of all time. The good news is the song lives on with Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell and his current band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

The Bastard Sons are actually Phils three sons, Todd , Dane and Tyler with current singer Joel Peters.

Check out Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons performing ‘Ace of Spades’:

So why is ‘Ace of Spades’ put on the Motörhead pedestal? ‘Ace of Spades” distills everything Motörhead stood for: speed, volume, rebellion, and swagger. It’s aggressive, raw, and unapologetically loud—exactly what Lemmy and the band wanted

The riff is fast, gritty, and instantly recognizable. The opening riff (courtesy of “Fast” Eddie Clarke) is one of the most iconic in rock and metal history. It sets the tone for the entire track—relentless and wild.

Lemmy’s distorted Rickenbacker bass isn’t playing rhythm in the background—it’s leading the charge. (Fun fact: John Entwhistle of The Who also played his bass like it was a lead guitar). Add in his raspy, defiant vocals and lines like “I don’t share your greed / The only card I need is the Ace of Spades”, and you’ve got a full-on anthem of outsider confidence.

The gambling metaphor isn’t really about cards—it’s about living on the edge. “Ace of Spades” is a celebration of risk, chaos, and not giving a damn. That ethos resonated with both rockers and punks alike.

Although Motörhead had success prior, “Ace of Spades” was their breakout hit. It charted high in the UK, became their signature song, and opened them up to international audiences. To this day, it’s their most streamed and requested track.

Even after Lemmy’s death, “Ace of Spades” remains a rock staple. It’s used in films, TV, and games (like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3), and continues to introduce new generations to Motörhead.

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons will tour Australia in September for ThePhoenix.

Dates are:

16 September, Perth, The Rosemount

17 September, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

19 September, Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

20 September, Sydney, Manning Bar

21 September, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Get tickets here

