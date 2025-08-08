Spinal Tap The End Continues Soundtrack Cover Pays Homage To The Crosby Stills & Nash Debut With The Same Photographer Henry Diltz - Noise11.com

The album cover for the upcoming ‘Spinal Tap: The End Continues’ is a homage to the ‘Crosby, Still & Nash’ album cover, the 1969 debut album from Crosby Stills & Nash and they even used the same photographer Henry Diltz.

The Spinal Tap version features Christopher Guest in the same position as Graham Nash, Michael McKean in the middle where Stephen Stills was, and Harry Shearer in the David Crosby position.

The original ‘Crosby, Stills & Nash’ album was released 29 May, 1969. The cover photo was created by award winning photographer Henry Diltz, who has photographed over 200 album covers including The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’, James Taylor ‘Sweet Baby James’ and Eagles ‘Desperado’.

For the 1969 CSN photo Diltz used an abandoned house, including the sofa at 815 Palm Avenue, West Hollywood. When they weren’t quite happy with the end result, they went back to the house a few days later only to find it had been demolished so the original photoshoot was used.

For ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues”, Henry was flown to New Orleans to recreate his classic image. Henry will turn 87 on 6 September 2025.

Paul McCartney, Elton John, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks appear in the movie and on the ‘Spinal Tap: The End Continues’ soundtrack.

The End Continues Tracklist:

01. Nigel’s Poem

02. Let’s Just Rock Again

03. Flower People (with Elton John)

04. Brighton Rock

05. The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old

06. Cups and Cakes (with Paul McCartney)

07. I Kissed a Girl

08. Angels

09. Big Bottom (with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood)

10. Judge and Jury

11. Rockin’ in the Urn

12. Blood to Let

13. Stonehenge (with Elton John)

Here’s five funny things from the first Spinal Tap movie:

1. “These go to eleven.”

Possibly the film’s most iconic line. Nigel Tufnel proudly shows off his custom amp with volume knobs that go to 11 instead of 10. When asked why not just make 10 louder, he responds:

“These go to eleven.”

It’s a perfect deadpan moment highlighting the band’s clueless bravado.

2. Getting Lost Backstage

Before a big gig, the band tries to walk from the dressing room to the stage, but keeps getting lost in the maze-like corridors. They meet a janitor, retrace their steps, and still don’t find the stage. It’s painfully awkward and hilariously real.

3. Stonehenge Debacle

Nigel designs an epic stage set piece for the song “Stonehenge” with a sketch indicating the height as 18 inches instead of 18 feet. As a result, a tiny Stonehenge model descends onto the stage mid-song, while dwarves dance around it. The band argues afterward, humiliated by the miniature prop.

4. Exploding Drummers

The band casually mentions that they’ve had dozens of drummers, many of whom met bizarre ends — one spontaneously combusted, another choked on vomit (but not his own), and another died in a bizarre gardening accident. The band’s matter-of-fact delivery makes it even funnier.

5. The Album Cover Controversy

Their new album Smell the Glove gets pulled for being sexist. The band complains that other artists do worse and get away with it. When they finally get the album back, it’s just completely black, prompting confusion and frustration.

David St. Hubbins: “It’s like, how much more black could this be? And the answer is none. None more black.”

