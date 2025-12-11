Mondo Freaks Release Instrumental Edition Of Debut Album And Sell Out Melbourne Launch - Noise11.com

Mondo Freaks have capped a milestone year with the release of the instrumental edition of their self-titled debut album, unveiled this week on their Every Star Records imprint. The Melbourne ten-piece, known for their Boogie and Funk foundations, originally issued Mondo Freaks in October, yet a deep dive into the album’s multitrack sessions revealed how vividly the arrangements stood on their own. With production layers shaped by the renowned mixer Michael Brauer, the band felt the detailed instrumentation deserved its own presentation, creating a companion release that highlights the album’s core musical architecture.

While Mondo Freaks feature five vocalists on the original record, the instrumental edition offers space for the band’s musicians to step forward. Bassist and founding member Luke Hodgson and drummer Graeme Pogson anchor the ensemble, joined by keyboardists Aaron Mendoza and James Bowers, guitarists Gillan Gregory and Danny Dharumasena, and percussionist and vocalist Jason Heerah. Collectively, they have contributed to a long list of acclaimed Melbourne and international projects including Electric Empire, Vaudeville Smash, CDB, Architecture In Helsinki, Davey Lane, GL, The Bamboos and Steady Weather.

Their combined experience helps shape the group’s sound, which draws heavily from Funk and R’n’B’s evolution in the late seventies and early eighties as it fused its Disco roots with sharper rhythmic edges. For Mondo Freaks, authenticity comes through live instrumentation and strong melodic writing, creating music that pays homage to its influences while aiming to stand firmly in the present.

The band’s debut has travelled well offshore, gaining early radio traction from respected selectors such as Horse Meat Disco, Dom Servini of Wah Wah 45s, Jazz FM in the UK, KCRW in Los Angeles and WXPN in Seattle, plus numerous Soul and Funk DJs across Europe, North America and South America. Streaming response has been strongest in the United States, where listeners have embraced the group’s polished yet organic aesthetic.

Michael Brauer’s mix work has played a defining role. With a Grammy-laden résumé including Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, Brauer recognised echoes of the R’n’B records that shaped his early career. His familiarity with sounds forged by Change, B.B. & Q. Band, Was (Not Was), Gwen Guthrie, Grace Jones, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin and Morris Day added a natural synergy to the collaboration.

Tonight marks another achievement for Mondo Freaks, with their album launch at Howler in Brunswick selling out in advance. PBS is presenting the event, which features special guests Wrong Way Up, specialists in Afro Disco and Psychedelic Boogie. Northside Records DJs Mike Guerreri and Lachlan Stuckey will ensure the night continues in full party mode, closing out a breakthrough year for the group.

Tracklisting, Mondo Freaks – The Instrumentals

Turn This Love Around (Instrumental)

Bells Are Ringing (Instrumental)

Put Your Hand In My Hand (Instrumental)

All Night (Instrumental)

I’m A Fool (Instrumental)

Pumped! (Instrumental)

Won’t You Decide (Instrumental)

Shifting Sands (Instrumental)

Mondo Freaks Album Launch, presented by PBS, at Howler in Brunswick, Friday December 12 with special guests Wrong Way Up and Northside DJs. Sold out.

