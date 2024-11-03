 Morrissey Ends Concert Suddenly When Fan Jumps On Stage - Noise11.com
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Morrissey Ends Concert Suddenly When Fan Jumps On Stage

by Music-News.com on November 4, 2024

in News

Morrissey abruptly ended his concert in Texas on Saturday after he became crowded by a mob of stage invaders.

Morrissey was performing his song First of the Gang to Die as his encore at Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas when the stage invaders became out of control.

According to footage posted online, Morrissey was initially interrupted by a man and a woman slowly walking up to him on the stage. Despite the security guards’ intervention, the woman managed to hug the singer while the man shook his hand.

After they were escorted off the stage, the copycats came thick and fast, with the security guards quickly being unable to stop all the people running at the musician.

The show then descended into chaos as Morrissey became surrounded by three stage invaders grabbing at him, while crew members tried to pull them away. The security team swiftly decided the best course of action was to take him away to safety.

One of the security guards appeared to be injured during the incident as he hopped off the stage, unable to put weight on one of his feet.

Audience members booed as Morrissey’s bandmembers stopped playing and walked off-stage and the house lights came up, signalling the end of the show.

One attendee wrote on social media, “Was a great show but about 2/3 of the way in, a crowd of #idiots rushed the stage to hug him. A bodyguard was injured and the show instantly ended. Jeez what is wrong with people!?!?”

Morrissey, 2 November 2024, Dallas

You’re the One for Me, Fatty
Alma Matters
Shoplifters of the World Unite
I Wish You Lonely
I Am Veronica
How Soon Is Now?
Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings
Rebels Without Applause
Speedway
The World Is Full of Crashing Bores
Life Is a Pigsty
Everyday Is Like Sunday
Darling, I Hug a Pillow
Half a Person
The Loop
I Ex-Love You
All the Lazy Dykes
Dear God Please Help Me
I Will See You in Far-Off Places

Encore:
First of the Gang to Die

music-news.com

Noise11.com

