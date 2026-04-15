Clannad Singer Moya Brennan Dies Aged 73 - Noise11 Music News

Irish singer and Clannad co-founder Moya Brennan, widely regarded as one of the defining voices of contemporary Celtic music, has died at the age of 73.

by Paul Cashmere

Moya Brennan, the Irish singer, songwriter and harpist whose voice helped bring the sound of Celtic music to a global audience through her work with Clannad and a decades-long solo career, has died. Brennan passed away at her home in Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal, Ireland, on 13 April 2026. She was 73.

Born Máire Philomena Ní Bhraonáin on 4 August 1952, Brennan became internationally recognised as the lead vocalist of Clannad, the family group she formed in 1970 with her brothers Pól and Ciarán Brennan and their uncles Noel and Pádraig Ó Dúgáin.

Across more than five decades of recording and touring, Brennan’s voice became closely associated with the evolution of modern Celtic music and the revival of Irish language song on the international stage.

Brennan’s death marks the passing of a central figure in the international rise of Irish folk and Celtic-influenced music during the late 20th century. Through Clannad’s recordings and her own solo catalogue, she helped bring Gaelic musical traditions to audiences well beyond Ireland, influencing artists across folk, new age and soundtrack composition.

Over the course of her career Brennan recorded 25 albums as a solo artist and appeared on 17 albums with Clannad. Her work earned a Grammy Award from five nominations and an Emmy Award, while Clannad also collected a BAFTA and an Ivor Novello Award for their music. Her collaborations stretched across genres, from rock and folk to orchestral and film soundtracks.

Brennan was born in Dublin after her parents eloped from County Donegal to marry in County Louth, but she was raised in the Irish-speaking Gaeltacht region of Gweedore in Donegal. The eldest of nine children in a deeply musical family, she grew up immersed in traditional Irish music.

Her mother, Máire Duggan, was a music teacher and her father Leo Brennan performed in a cabaret band and ran Leo’s Tavern in Meenaleck, where Brennan and her siblings frequently performed. Among those siblings was Eithne Ní Bhraonáin, later known internationally as Enya.

In a statement Enya said, “It is with a deep and terrible sadness that I must announce the death of my beloved sister, Máire. Not only was she my sister, she was a dear and close friend. I would ask for privacy at the time”.

After secondary school Brennan studied harp, piano and voice at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin and later taught music in County Donegal. By 1970 she was performing professionally with her brothers and uncles, forming the group that would become Clannad.

Clannad spent much of the 1970s developing their blend of traditional Irish folk, choral harmonies and contemporary arrangements before reaching international success in 1982 with the album Magical Ring. The record brought chart success and introduced Brennan’s distinctive soprano to a global audience.

The group’s music expanded beyond folk circles, appearing in film and television soundtracks and influencing the emerging Celtic music movement of the 1980s and 1990s. Brennan’s voice was central to the band’s sound, often sung in both English and Irish.

During this period Enya briefly performed with Clannad before leaving to begin her own solo career. Brennan continued recording and touring with the band, contributing to 17 albums across several decades.

Brennan launched her solo career in 1992 with the album Máire, which included the single Against The Wind. The project established her as an artist in her own right beyond Clannad’s identity.

Further releases followed, including Misty Eyed Adventures in 1994, Perfect Time in 1998 and Whisper To The Wild Water in 1999, the latter receiving a Grammy nomination for Best New Age Album. Her music was frequently classified within Celtic or new age traditions, though Brennan often emphasised the spiritual and folk roots within her songwriting.

She later released Two Horizons in 2003 after adopting the simplified spelling of her name, Moya Brennan, making pronunciation easier for international audiences.

Beyond her own albums Brennan recorded extensively for film and television, including contributions to the soundtracks for Titanic, To End All Wars and King Arthur. She also collaborated with a wide range of artists including Bono, Robert Plant, Van Morrison, Alan Parsons, Michael McDonald and Bruce Hornsby.

Her 2017 album Canvas marked her first solo release in nearly a decade and was co-written with her children Aisling and Paul Jarvis.

Outside of music Brennan was known for her humanitarian work. She served as a goodwill ambassador for Christian Blind Mission Ireland and travelled internationally supporting projects in Africa and Central America.

In 2000 she published her autobiography The Other Side Of The Rainbow, detailing both the successes and personal struggles that shaped her life and career.

Her contributions to music and Irish culture were formally recognised in May 2022 when Dublin City University awarded her an honorary doctorate. In 2024 she was named Donegal Person Of The Year.

Brennan and Clannad are widely credited with shaping contemporary Celtic music by combining traditional Gaelic melodies with modern production and international pop influences. Their work helped revive interest in Irish-language music at a time when it rarely reached mainstream audiences.

Artists across multiple genres cite Clannad’s recordings as a gateway to Celtic music, particularly through the group’s atmospheric soundscapes and Brennan’s vocal style.

Her voice was once described by contemporaries as a breath-like soprano that carried the lyrical tone of traditional Irish song while adapting comfortably to orchestral and electronic arrangements.

Brennan leaves behind a catalogue spanning more than fifty years, from early Clannad recordings to her later solo projects and collaborations. Across that body of work she sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

For many listeners she remained one of the defining interpreters of Irish musical tradition, bridging folk heritage and contemporary production. Her recordings continue to circulate widely across streaming platforms, film soundtracks and international radio.

With her passing, the voice that helped introduce Celtic music to global audiences becomes part of the genre’s history while continuing to resonate through the recordings she leaves behind.

Clannad posted, Máire Brennan (Moya) 1952-2026 We are completely heartbroken at the passing of our dearest sister Máire (Moya)

She crossed over last night at home in Donegal surrounded by family and has now joined Pádraig & Noel across the veil. Her voice was the signature sound of Clannad and will live on forever.

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