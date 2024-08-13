MTV Postpones VMAs Due To Harris trump Debate - Noise11.com

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have been delayed to make way for a U.S. presidential election debate.

The ceremony had been due to take place in New York on Tuesday 10 September but will now take place a day later.

The event has been pushed back in order to avoid clashing with an upcoming televised debate between 2024 trump and Kamala Harris.

MTV declared in a press release on Monday, “Our fans are encouraged to tune in for the 9/10 debate ahead of music’s most iconic night.”

The music and entertainment network has long maintained a drive to encourage younger voters to go out and mark their ballots on election day meaning an attention-diverting award show clashing with the first confirmed trump/Harris debate could spark cries of hypocrisy.

Interest in the proposed presidential debate is high as it will be the first time the two candidates will face off and make their pitch to the American public to back them for the White House.

MTV confirmed the first official performers of the 2024 VMAs ceremony on Monday – with Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla and Rauw Alejandro all set to take to the stage.

Taylor Swift is the star to beat on the night as she leads the nominations board with 10 nods – including artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, and best pop.

