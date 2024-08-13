 Isaac Hayes Estate Sues trump Over Unauthorised Use Of Music - Noise11.com
Isaac Hayes, SXSW 2007 - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Isaac Hayes Estate Sues trump Over Unauthorised Use Of Music

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2024

in News

Isaac Hayes’ estate has sued trump for copyright infringement over his unauthorised use the late star’s hit ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ at his rallies.

Isaac Hayes Enterprises filed papers on Sunday (11.08.24) for 134 counts copyright infringement between 2022 and 2024 and is seeking a whopping $3 million in licensing fees in just a matter of days.

Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, said: “We demand the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024. Failure to comply will result in further legal action.”

James L. Walker Jr., an attorney for Hayes Enterprises, commented: “It is most unfortunate that these artists have publicly posted on their social media and asked Team trump and other candidates not to use their music — and yet their candidates keep using their music.”

Trump has riled up many artists by using their songs without permission.

Just days ago, Celine Dion condemned trump’s use of her ‘Titanic’ theme song ‘My Heart Will Go On‘ at his Montana rally.

Dion called out the former US president for “unauthorised usage” of the video, musical performance, and “likeness” of herself that was used as part of his campaign stop on Friday (09.08.24), as he continues to battle it out with Kamala Harris to be re-elected.

A statement on her official social media channels read: “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

“…And really, THAT song? (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

